Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies

In what was an ugly offensive game for most of its entirety, the Golden State Warriors were able to find just enough rhythm down the stretch to pull out a big 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now with a 3-1 lead in the series, Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his immediate thoughts after the game.

"Some ugly offense, even the open shots didn't really feel like they were in rhythm, but credit to our defense, honestly we were feeding off our home crowd, that kept us in it," Curry said. "Otto making big threes to start the fourth quarter, Klay made one in the corner, and JP got to the free throw line. That let us settle in, and the rest is history."

When asked about Draymond Green's clutch block, Curry said, "We love this stage. What I can do offensively... what he does on defense - nobody can do that. And you can see how much it matters to get stops down the stretch... He took that challenge, got two amazing stops, so that's what we're about."

Curry went on to say that Draymond leads everything the Warriors do on that end of the floor, which is what makes their team so dominant defensively. After shouting out coach Mike Brown for stepping into Steve Kerr's head coaching role and keeping his perfect playoff record alive, Curry finished his on-court interview with a small tribute to Craig Sager, with whom he honored with his Game 4 shoes.

The Warriors will now travel to Memphis for Game 5, where they will have an opportunity to win the series.

Injury Update: Ja Morant Expected to Miss Game 4

Steph Curry Reveals Defensive Game Plan Against Ja Morant

Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury

1318557230.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

By Joey Linnjust now
Apr 2, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Officially Out For Game 4

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
Ja-Morant-sneaks-among-the-MVP-candidates
News

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
USATSI_18228064_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 4

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 8, 2022
1200x0
News

Report: NBA Reaches Decision on Jordan Poole's Ja Morant Swipe

By Joey LinnMay 8, 2022
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Expected to Miss Game 4

By Joey LinnMay 8, 2022
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the court during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Play that Resulted in Injury After Game 3

By C.J. PetersonMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Win Game 3 in Blowout Fashion

By C.J. PetersonMay 7, 2022