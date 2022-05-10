Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

In what was an ugly offensive game for most of its entirety, the Golden State Warriors were able to find just enough rhythm down the stretch to pull out a big 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now with a 3-1 lead in the series, Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his immediate thoughts after the game.

"Some ugly offense, even the open shots didn't really feel like they were in rhythm, but credit to our defense, honestly we were feeding off our home crowd, that kept us in it," Curry said. "Otto making big threes to start the fourth quarter, Klay made one in the corner, and JP got to the free throw line. That let us settle in, and the rest is history."

When asked about Draymond Green's clutch block, Curry said, "We love this stage. What I can do offensively... what he does on defense - nobody can do that. And you can see how much it matters to get stops down the stretch... He took that challenge, got two amazing stops, so that's what we're about."

Curry went on to say that Draymond leads everything the Warriors do on that end of the floor, which is what makes their team so dominant defensively. After shouting out coach Mike Brown for stepping into Steve Kerr's head coaching role and keeping his perfect playoff record alive, Curry finished his on-court interview with a small tribute to Craig Sager, with whom he honored with his Game 4 shoes.

The Warriors will now travel to Memphis for Game 5, where they will have an opportunity to win the series.

