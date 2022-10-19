Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night by a final score of 123-109. Led by Steph Curry, who finished with a line of 33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, the Warriors overmatched a Lakers team that looked lost for most of the night. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on ring night, his team's depth, and the outlook going forward.

"It's really hard to turn the page to go play basketball," Curry said on the TNT broadcast when asked about ring night. "We figured out a way to do it and get a good win, and now we can look forward to the rest of the year."

When asked about how far along Golden State is on both ends, Curry said there is still a long way to go, but he likes where the team is at. On the team's depth, Curry joked and said he doesn't envy Steve Kerr's job, who has to disperse minutes throughout several capable players.

The Warriors avoided a let down on ring night, defeating a team that they should beat. While the Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, their roster construction is questionable at best, and had many of its flaws on full display in this season opener. As they expected to, the Warriors took care of business.

Along with Curry's 33 points, Golden State also got a big performance from Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Fresh off a contract extension, Wiggins hit a pair of threes late in the fourth quarter that officially put the Lakers away.

Golden State starts their season 1-0, as they look to repeat as champions. While the Lakers do not project to be contenders this year, this is still a solid win for the Warriors, who avoided any let down after their exciting ring ceremony.

