Steph Curry Reveals New Signature Shoe on Riley’s Birthday

Stephen Curry has always been known to be a family man, putting his kids and wife as a top priority throughout his career in the public eye.

That’s why, on the birthday of his oldest daughter, Riley Curry, the Warriors point guard decided to give her a special gift.

Unveiling his newest signature sneaker, the “Curry 10,” Curry gave a fresh pair of the unreleased shoe to Riley, who turned 10 years old on Friday.

“You’re 10!?” Curry asked his daughter. “Oh, dope. We’ll open that box and see what’s in there.”

It’s hard to believe that Riley, who not too long ago, sat on Curry’s lap during the a 2015 NBA Finals press conference. Then, she was a shy, 3-year-old, too embarrassed to even talk into the microphone.

Now, however, she’s helping her dad show off his newest products, which is considered to be a brand-saving line for Under Armour, according to Forbes.com.

In 2020, Forbes said that Curry had made Under Armour an internationally competing company, too. He reportedly helped grow international revenues 18% compared to the year prior.

As a now four-time NBA champion and a Finals MVP, it’s only logical that the Curry effect will only increase as the league heads into its upcoming regular season.

While it’s not clear as to when the Curry 10’s will be officially dropping for public consumption, it is apparent that it will be on the market soon. For now, it’s just the Curry family who has access to them.