Steph Curry Says Warriors Were 'Sick And Tired of Losing'

The Golden State Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and the postgame feeling around the team was understandably much more positive than it has been. It's been a tough stretch for the Warriors, who had dropped nine of their last ten coming into this one, but after conceding a game in Denver in order to get their stars some rest, they came out ready for the Clippers.

The Clippers were of course without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, but that has not stopped them recently from playing good basketball. While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were watching from the sidelines, the Clippers still turned in a much worse performance than they were expecting. With the Clippers beating the Warriors in their previous matchup, this was a game that Golden State was especially focused on.

After the game, Steph Curry said, "We remember how they came out when we were in LA a couple weeks ago. For us it was a sense of urgency, understanding we had a chance to get ourselves out of this hole to get a win... That's how you draw it up in terms of Warriors basketball on both ends of the floor." Curry added that the Warriors were getting "sick and tired of losing," which contributed to the increased energy in this win.

Despite their recent stretch of losses, the Warriors still have an opportunity to grab the Western Conference's 2-seed. Draymond Green is expected to return next week, and James Wiseman may not be far behind. With the return of these two, the Warriors are looking to not only finish with optimal seeding, but will also hope to generate some positive momentum entering the playoffs. Curry emphasized this as well, stating the the Warriors want to hit their stride as the playoff approach.

With this win over the Clippers, the Warriors improve to 44-22, and are now set to face Denver Nuggets again on Thursday; however, this time they will have Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins available.