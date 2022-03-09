Skip to main content
Steph Curry Says Warriors Were 'Sick And Tired of Losing'

Steph Curry Says Warriors Were 'Sick And Tired of Losing'

The Golden State Warriors snap their losing streak with decisive win over LA Clippers

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Golden State Warriors snap their losing streak with decisive win over LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and the postgame feeling around the team was understandably much more positive than it has been. It's been a tough stretch for the Warriors, who had dropped nine of their last ten coming into this one, but after conceding a game in Denver in order to get their stars some rest, they came out ready for the Clippers.

The Clippers were of course without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, but that has not stopped them recently from playing good basketball. While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were watching from the sidelines, the Clippers still turned in a much worse performance than they were expecting. With the Clippers beating the Warriors in their previous matchup, this was a game that Golden State was especially focused on.

After the game, Steph Curry said, "We remember how they came out when we were in LA a couple weeks ago. For us it was a sense of urgency, understanding we had a chance to get ourselves out of this hole to get a win... That's how you draw it up in terms of Warriors basketball on both ends of the floor." Curry added that the Warriors were getting "sick and tired of losing," which contributed to the increased energy in this win.

Despite their recent stretch of losses, the Warriors still have an opportunity to grab the Western Conference's 2-seed. Draymond Green is expected to return next week, and James Wiseman may not be far behind. With the return of these two, the Warriors are looking to not only finish with optimal seeding, but will also hope to generate some positive momentum entering the playoffs. Curry emphasized this as well, stating the the Warriors want to hit their stride as the playoff approach.

With this win over the Clippers, the Warriors improve to 44-22, and are now set to face Denver Nuggets again on Thursday; however, this time they will have Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins available.

fullsizeoutput_ad07
News

Steph Curry Says Warriors Were 'Sick And Tired of Losing'

By Joey Linnjust now
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shakes hands with comedian Will Ferrell before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors React to Jackie Moon's Appearance at Chase Center

By C.J. Peterson28 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Snap Losing Streak with 112-97 win over Clippers

By C.J. Peterson1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors made a basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Confirm Draymond Green's Targeted Return of March 14

By C.J. Peterson4 hours ago
USATSI_17733123_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Announces March 14 Return Date

By Farbod Esnaashari7 hours ago
pjd30w9ab82l4ptwzsnv
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Cleared For G-League Games

By Joey Linn8 hours ago
16407597449349
News

Steve Kerr Says Nikola Jokic Should Win MVP

By Joey LinnMar 8, 2022
sad-steph-fan-Nuggets
News

Warriors Give Tickets to Heartbroken Steph Curry Fan

By Joey LinnMar 8, 2022
usatsi-17167977
News

Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

By Joey LinnMar 7, 2022