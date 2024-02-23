Steph Curry's Status vs. Charlotte Hornets Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in the second half of a back-to-back. Golden State has released their injury report for this game, and superstar point guard Steph Curry is not listed, meaning he is available to play.

Curry typically plays both games of a back-to-back if he is healthy, and this is especially the case when Golden State is in desperate need of wins. Currently amid their best stretch in quite some time, the Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games, which has put them back in the play-in picture.

While Golden State would of course love to secure a top-six seed, even climbing into 7th or 8th would be a much better scenario than where they currently sit in 10th. Avoiding that lose or go home play-in situation that the 9th and 10th seeds face would be ideal for the Warriors if they are unable to move into the top-six.

Golden State understands they have a lot of work to do in the standings, but they are focused on winning each game that is in front of them. The Warriors will face the Hornets in this game, who have been playing much better recently than their overall record shows.

With Curry available, the Warriors have to like their chances in this one.

