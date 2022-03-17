Stephen Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

The Warriors announced that Stephen Curry will undergo an MRI Tuesday night.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Curry injured his left foot in the first half of Golden State’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. His leg was rolled on by Boston forward Marcus Smart.

“He’s getting one right now,” Kerr said in his postgame press conference following the defeat. “We’ll know [the concern level] after the MRI.”

Curry’s exit came after a wild scramble on the floor in the middle of the second quarter. Following a steal attempt from forward Draymond Green, the trio — including Smart — hit the deck, resulting in a jump ball.

More importantly for the Warriors, however, Curry came up lame, attempting to run but with a noticeable limp. The reigning scoring champion jogged directly to the locker room following the play, but was ruled out shortly after halftime.

Kerr was noticeably frustrated with the play, particularly what he viewed as Smart’s reckless nature in effort of chasing down the loose ball.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marucs [Smart] dove into Steph’s knee and that’s what I was upset about… We talked after the game, we’re good. I thought it was a dangerous play and I just let him know.”

The severity of Curry’s injury is unclear at the moment. Pending the in-house MRI being completed at Chase Center, Golden State will know if and how long they’ll be without their leading scorer.

Kerr also said that rookie guard Moses Moody, who also left the game in the first half suffered a shoulder injury but will not undergo an MRI on the joint.