Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

Stephen Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

Stephen Curry left Tuesday's game with a left foot injury that is now being MRI'ed to determine the severity.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry left Tuesday's game with a left foot injury that is now being MRI'ed to determine the severity.

The Warriors announced that Stephen Curry will undergo an MRI Tuesday night.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Curry injured his left foot in the first half of Golden State’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. His leg was rolled on by Boston forward Marcus Smart.

“He’s getting one right now,” Kerr said in his postgame press conference following the defeat. “We’ll know [the concern level] after the MRI.”

Curry’s exit came after a wild scramble on the floor in the middle of the second quarter. Following a steal attempt from forward Draymond Green, the trio — including Smart — hit the deck, resulting in a jump ball.

More importantly for the Warriors, however, Curry came up lame, attempting to run but with a noticeable limp. The reigning scoring champion jogged directly to the locker room following the play, but was ruled out shortly after halftime.

Kerr was noticeably frustrated with the play, particularly what he viewed as Smart’s reckless nature in effort of chasing down the loose ball.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marucs [Smart] dove into Steph’s knee and that’s what I was upset about… We talked after the game, we’re good. I thought it was a dangerous play and I just let him know.”

The severity of Curry’s injury is unclear at the moment. Pending the in-house MRI being completed at Chase Center, Golden State will know if and how long they’ll be without their leading scorer.

Kerr also said that rookie guard Moses Moody, who also left the game in the first half suffered a shoulder injury but will not undergo an MRI on the joint.

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Getting MRI on Left Foot

By C.J. Peterson1 minute ago
1200x0
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Will Not Return vs. Celtics

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
0x0
News

Updated Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Celtics

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
rawImage
News

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
USATSI_17886746_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Warriors Hope Wiseman Can Play Against Spurs

By Farbod Esnaashari7 hours ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Draymond Green interviews Jimmy Butler after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Questions Integrity of Media

By C.J. PetersonMar 16, 2022
0x0
News

Injury Report: James Wiseman, Gary Payton II Out vs. Celtics, Andrew Wiggins Questionable

By Joey LinnMar 15, 2022
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Draymond Green's Championship Prediction

By Joey LinnMar 15, 2022
USATSI_16841964_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Will Rejoin Warriors This Week

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 15, 2022