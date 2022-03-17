Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Out "Indefinitely" but May Return for the Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will be without their star point guard after he suffered a left foot sprain. Find out how long here.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after reuniting their core-three players on the court, the Golden State Warriors found out Wednesday they’ll be without their star point guard for the immediate future.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined “indefinitely” after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. He will reportedly seek a consultation with a foot specialist this week.

X-rays on the injured foot came back negative, according to Charania, came back negative showing no signs of significant damage. An MRI conducted at Chase Center, however, revealed the sprain, offering a “sigh of relief” to the team.

Curry, who has started in all but six games this season, came up injured after having his lower left leg rolled on by Celtics forward Marcus Smart. Although Curry was seen jogging — albeit with a noticeable limp — the seven-time All-Star did not return to the game.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr, voiced his frustration with Smart. Diving for a loose ball while also tangled up with Warriors forward Draymond Green, Smart unintentionally fell into Curry’s leg, prompting Kerr’s response on the floor.

Players in the Warriors locker room have said they did not view the play as “dirty” but rather a hustle-based move from a “gritty” player in Smart.

“I’d expect Marcus Smart to make that play,” Green said after the game. “He plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as that is. If it was a dirty play, I would have gone and dove into his head.

“I had a pretty great look at the play, I was right on top,” Green continued. “Maybe unnecessary but that’s the most I can call it. The ball is on the floor and at every level of basketball, we’re taught to dive on the floor.”

According to ESPN, Curry will likely miss the remainder of the regular season — all of 12 remaining games for Golden State. To make matters worse, the Warriors had just reunited its three core players in Curry, Green and Klay Thompson after not being in the same game together for nearly 3 years.

If there is a glimpse of hope for the team, it is that the Warriors are hopeful Curry will be able to return for the beginning of the playoffs in late April, according to a report from ESPN. 

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
