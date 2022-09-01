Stephen Curry Receives College Diploma From Davidson

Stephen Curry is officially a college graduate.

Wednesday at Davidson College, the four-time NBA champion and freshly crowned NBA Finals MVP walked the stage to receive his long-anticipated degree. It was a moment that was generously soaked in by the Curry family as well as thousands of fans who've been following the hometown hero for over a decade.

Stephen Curry last attended Davidson in 2008 when he led the Wildcats to an elite-eight run in the NCAA tournament. The Cinderella Story was highlighted when Curry and the No. 10-seeded Davidson squad took out the No. 6 seeded Wisconsin Badgers.

Since then, Curry has had a marvelous NBA career. With four NBA titles, two league MVP awards and his first NBA Finals MVP award to boot in 2022, Curry is all but a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. The one thing missing on his resume, though? A college degree, which he promised his mom he would earn.

Well, Curry cashed in on his promise Wednesday by dawning the cap and gown at Davidson. After completing the course work for his degree in sociology in April, Curry was unable to attend his graduation ceremony due to his obligations in the NBA Playoffs.

Now, however, Curry is officially a college graduate.

To make it an even sweeter affair on Wednesday, Davidson also retired Curry's No. 30 and inducted the star into the Davidson Athletic Hall of Fame. Clearly a long-overdue moment.

Needless to say, it's been an eventful year already for Curry. With four months left in 2022, it'll be interesting to see what's still in store for the Davidson product.