Stephen Curry Sheds 3-Point Shooting Techniques on Campers

There’s no doubt that Stephen Curry is perhaps the greatest 3-point shooter the NBA has ever seen.

This weekend at his private basketball camp, called the Curry Camp, the Golden State Star decided to show young up and comping ballers how some pointers — particularly when it comes to footwork.

“I’m simulating a corner 3 so I might be in an all-out sprint,” Curry said. “Once I get here, I’m breaking down and I’m sliding into the shot.”

Curry has been organizing and hosting his own personal basketball camp for nearly a decade. This year, though, it was even more special as it was spilt with 13 boys and 13 girls to highlight gender equality and equity.

It’s been a wild year for the Warriors star point guard. After winning the NBA Finals and a Finals MVP to boot, Curry also hosted the ESPY Awards. The need and desire for Curry is off the charts.

Despite all of this, though, the full time hopper found the time to give back to the youth. After all, he did become the all-time leaders in 3-point makes this year after passing Ray Allen.

“My footwork is ready to go to catch that ball, Curry said to the campers. “Break down, catch and shoot.”

Just as he did throughout the regular season and playoffs to help the Warriors secure a fourth title, the hall swished through the net. The MVP provided and delivered for those in attendance. Something they could rarely find anywhere else.