Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

The two-time MVP will not see the floor again this regular season according to the Warriors.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry will not return for the regular season.

Originally reported by Shayna Rubin of the San Jose Mercury news, the Golden State Warriors announced Friday that Curry, who suffered a left foot injury in March, will not return for any of their five remaining regular season games. Rather, he’ll be re-evaluated at the end of the regular season.

Curry’s last game was against the Boston Celtics on March 16 when he was rolled on by Celtics wing Marcus Smart while chasing down a loose ball. The result was a sprained left foot.

It was reported by ESPN and The Athletic the day following the injury that Curry would be re-evaluated two weeks later and that there was optimism around the team that the reigning scoring champion would be able to return to the floor before the beginning of the postseason.

Unfortunately for Golden State, that hope has vanished as the prospect of him returning for the beginning of the playoffs is now in question.

Without Curry, the Warriors have seen a steep decrease in their success. In fact, they are 1-6 without the Davidson product in action and 1-7 if the second half missed against Boston is counted.

Averaging 25.5 points per game, Curry has left Golden State with a large void to fill scoring. The Warriors have seen two fist halves where they’ve been unable to eclipse the 40-point mark by half time (both coming as eventual losses).

While players like Jordan Poole have actually increased their output during Curry’s absence, the fact of the matter is that the Warriors do not appear to be a lethal team in the slightest without the two-time MVP suiting up.

As more information regarding Curry’s status will emerge in the following weeks, this is not a good sign for the Warriors, who were hoping to compete for their fourth championship in eight years. 

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
