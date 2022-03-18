Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry's Foot Injury Evaluation

The bad news is that the Warriors are losing Steph Curry for an extended period of time. The good news is that the injury could have been significantly worse. Steph Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is immensely relieved that that injury isn't worse.

"We're relieved it's not worse," Steve Kerr said. "That was the fear going in, that it could have been worse. We're hoping that he's back for the playoffs, maybe even a few games before the playoffs, but we'll see how it all goes."

The Warriors are in a very critical stretch before the playoffs. After waiting years, they finally got their big three back and were finally going to be able to create some true momentum. Not only that, but the Warriors are in a crucial position standings-wise. The team is one game away from the second seed, but also 3.5 games away from the fifth seed. Things can change drastically in a week for this team. Despite the mountain of potential negativity, Steve Kerr is still grateful that Curry will be able to get some rest during this time.

"He's going to be rejuvenated, recharged after this time off," Kerr said. "So the silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come. Assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll. As far as the team is concerned, it will give them an opportunity to learn how to execute without him, which will come in handy during those minutes in the playoffs when he is off the floor. If we can learn to execute better now, that will serve us well later."

When the season started, it felt like the Warriors were poised to make a deep championship run. Now, it just feels like their championship odds have been completely held hostage by health, a situation similar to the Clippers.