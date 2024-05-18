Steve Kerr's Honest Statement on Future With Golden State Warriors
While it's felt like the Steve Kerr and Steph Curry era of the Golden State Warriors has been here forever, it's going to have an expiration date. Kerr doesn't know exactly when it is, but he's started to think about it.
During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Kerr opened up about his future with the franchise. For right now, he believes that the Warriors have some good remaining years with Steph Curry and company.
"I think definitely in every job in sports, almost a shelf life," Kerr said. "And for a coach, I think I will feel it when it comes and I did not feel it this past year in terms of its time to leave. I feel like we've got a couple years here with Steph, Draymond, and hopefully Klay. We're still going."
As far as the immediate future goes, Warriors fans can count on Steve Kerr being there next season - and he's excited to be there.
"We're still bringing on a whole group of young players who are doing really well. I'm loving my job every day," Kerr said. "I love coming into this building every day. What's not to love about the Bay? So I can't wait for next season with the Warriors."
Steve Kerr's contract is up with the Golden State Warriors after the 2025-26 NBA season. He just signed a two-year $35 million extension during the 2024 season. When it comes to what's after that though, that's where Kerr is a little unsure.
"But there's going to come a time and maybe it's in two years when my contract is up," Kerr said. "Maybe that's the time when it's time for me to move on and time for the Warriors to seek new blood and new ideas. We'll both know when that time comes."
Steve Kerr wants Warriors fans to know one thing when he does finally leave the franchise: It'll be on good terms when he does.