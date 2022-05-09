Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

While the Memphis Grizzlies are being strategically reserved in their disclosure of Ja Morant's injury status, head coach Taylor Jenkins did reveal some new information on the star point guard's knee injury.

During his media availability session on Monday, Taylor Jenkins revealed that Ja Morant did indeed receive an MRI; however, the Grizzlies head coach refused to disclose the results. Jenkins also revealed that Morant did not go through shoot-around with the team, and said it is still being determined whether Morant will warmup prior to Game 4 in an attempt to play. As far as an official status update, the Grizzlies are continuing to list Morant as doubtful.

Morant's injury occurred during Game 3; however, it is still unclear exactly what play caused the injury. The Grizzlies have argued it was Jordan Poole's swipe that caught Morant's knee, while video evidence and other expert opinions have indicated otherwise. Regardless of when Morant's knee injury was suffered, fans around the league are hopeful that he does not have to miss any time.

While there is no official update on Morant's Game 4 availability, Jaren Jackson said that the team will try to rally together for him, which seems to indicate he will miss Game 4; however, the entire situation has lacked transparency. Because the NBA has been consistent this postseason with fining teams who fail to disclose status updates for injured players within the timeframe allowed, it will be interesting to see how the Grizzlies handle their official announcement on Morant's status for this crucial Game 4 in Golden State.

