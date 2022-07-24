Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's ESPY Acceptance Speech

Klay Thompson keeps collecting trophies this summer.

First it was the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in June and on Wednesday, Thompson accepted the award for Comeback Player of the Year at the ESPY's in Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech, the Los Angeles native gave kudos to one of his idols growing up in Kobe Bryant, who passed away in 2020 following a helicopter accident, which also claimed the lives of eight other victims, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi.

"I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe do his thing," Thompson said. "I would like to thank the Bryant family. I don't know if Vanessa is out there watching but to Vanessa and her three beautiful girls, we think of Kobe and Gigi every day.

"I read 'Mamba Mentality' every day during rehab and those are the best memories of my life watching him play. He inspired me to be the athlete I am today."

Thursday, Bryant's wife, Vanessa reacted to Thompson's kind words via instagram as she thanked the Warriors star for acknowledging not only Kobe but also her beloved Gig.

"You're a class act," Vanessa Bryant said to Thompson via Instagram. "Thank you for your love and support for Kobe, my Gigi and our family. Thank you for always including my Gigi when you think of Kob. Congratulations."

Clearly Thompson's words reached the watching eyes and listening ears of Vanessa Bryant, as well as those around the world who also cherish their memories of Kobe and his legacy.