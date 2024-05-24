Warriors Championship Coach Potential Candidate for New Head Coaching Job
After a 48-win season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff was head coach of the Cavaliers for five seasons, and now the team begins a quest to find a new head coach - they may be looking in the Warriors' direction.
Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman and general manager Mike Gansey may be looking at Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to be their next head coach. Here is the exact excerpt from Wojnarowski's article.
"Altman and Gansey will start to formulate a list of candidates in the coming days, but one to watch is Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, who led the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs with current Cavs Allen and Caris LeVert."
The Cleveland Cavaliers were not a bad team under J.B. Bickerstaff. The team managed to steal a game off of the Boston Celtics, but ultimately fell 4-1 in the Conference Semifinals after both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen became injured. It's an unfortunate situation for Bickerstaff, but it seems that Cleveland really wanted a fresh start.
Kenny Atkinson has not been a head coach since the 2020 season when he was coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Atkinson was head coach of the Nets from 2016-2020. He coached a very gritty group led by D'Angelo Russell before ultimately getting released once Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving took over the team. Atkinson is also a candidate to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
