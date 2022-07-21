Skip to main content
Warriors Sign Mac McClung to One-Year Deal

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors could be adding some young depth after signing Mac McClung to a one-year deal.

Mac McClung has a chance to become a full-time Warrior this season

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former Georgetown guard has signed a one-year, non guaranteed deal with Golden State. Inking the contract now gives the 23-year-old an opportunity to make the team's roster out of training camp.

McClung, who played at Gate City High School in Virginia, played at Georgetown for two years before transferring to Texas Tech in 2020. 

Following college he joined the NBA last year but played in just two games with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. As a member of the Warriors' summer league team this year, however, McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists.

He also shot 45 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from beyond the three-point line and led the Warriors in assists with 4.8 per game.

After losing Gary Payton II and Damion Lee to free agency this season, the guard portion of Golden State's roster has the potential to be thin heading into the regular season. 

It's currently expected that first round pick Moses Moody, who led Golden State in scoring during this year's summer league with just over 27 points per game, will have a larger role in the team's rotation. In addition, Jordan Poole is in a contract year and should see even more responsibility on the floor than last season.

Nonetheless, this could prove to be the perfect fit for McClung, who's already looked comfortable playing at Chase Center and will have a crack at earning one of the final roster spots for the defending champion Warriors.

Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
