Skip to main content
Warriors Snap Losing Streak with 112-97 win over Clippers

Warriors Snap Losing Streak with 112-97 win over Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have finally gotten themselves back in the win column after losing five-straight.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have finally gotten themselves back in the win column after losing five-straight.

The Golden State Warriors have finally gotten the taste of defeat out of their mouths.

After losing five-straight games heading into Tuesday night, the Warriors found themselves back in the win column after beating the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, 112-97, at Chase Center in front of a home crowd. Behind 21 points from rookie Jonathan Kuminga and 20 points from Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, the Warriors snap their largest losing streak of the season.

For Golden State, it’s been quite the struggle after losing nine of their last 11 games, dating back to Feb. 9 bashing, courtesy of the Utah Jazz. While that stint saw several blown leads and poor defensive execution, Tuesday came as Golden State’s finest performance in nearly a month.

Holding the Clippers to just 35-percent shooting from the floor, the Warriors appeared to re-discover a defensive effort that earned them a No. 1 defensive efficiency ranking earlier this season.

From contesting interior shots near the rim to rotating to perimeter shooters at the three-point line, Golden State was stout against a Clippers offense that put up a season-high 142 points just two weeks prior.

Perhaps the brightest spot for the Warriors was Poole, who scored over 20 points for the fourth-straight game. Poole has started at guard in 36 games so far this season, including 28-straight to start the season. After the return of Klay Thompson in early Feb, however, the Michigan product has been relegated to contributing off the bench for the Warriors.

In addition to Poole, the Warriors received 20 points from Thompson, who struggled from the floor early. FInding the range late, however, Thomson finished the game shooting 9-for-23 overall.

Kuminga, who was Golden State’s leading scorer, was a plus-10 off the bench for the Warriors. Hitting a pair of triples, Kuminga also hit five of his six free throws.

Stephen Curry, who had 15 points, also became the Warriors’ all-time leader in steals (1,361) to pass Warrior legend Chris Mullen on that list.

With the much-needed win, the Warriors sit just half a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Next on the docket for Golden State will be a Thursday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets in Denver — their second meeting in three games.

Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Snap Losing Streak with 112-97 win over Clippers

By C.J. Peterson49 seconds ago
Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors made a basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Confirm Draymond Green's Targeted Return of March 14

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
USATSI_17733123_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Announces March 14 Return Date

By Farbod Esnaashari6 hours ago
pjd30w9ab82l4ptwzsnv
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Cleared For G-League Games

By Joey Linn7 hours ago
16407597449349
News

Steve Kerr Says Nikola Jokic Should Win MVP

By Joey LinnMar 8, 2022
sad-steph-fan-Nuggets
News

Warriors Give Tickets to Heartbroken Steph Curry Fan

By Joey LinnMar 8, 2022
usatsi-17167977
News

Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

By Joey LinnMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17841372_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Going Back to Old Rotation Pattern

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 7, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) raises his arms after the Warriors made a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update on Draymond Green's Injury

By C.J. PetersonMar 7, 2022