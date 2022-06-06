Skip to main content
WATCH: Jordan Poole Nails Half-Court Buzzer Beater

It's a Poole Party at Chase Center to end the third quarter after this miraculous shot.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole's range is astounding. 

Taking the ball up the floor with less than five seconds to play in the third quarter, Sunday night in Game 2, Poole showed off just how deep he can hit from as he cashed in a deep triple to beat the buzzer.

With nine points through three quarters, Poole leads the Golden State bench in scoring. That comes as a stark contrast to his Game 1 performance where the Michigan product scored nine points in the entire game, shooting just 2-for-7 from the floor. 

Before his crowd-lifting shot the beat the clock in transition, Poole had nailed another deep three-pointer to pull off a two-for-one opportunity and give the Warriors the last possession of the period.

The pair of triples also gave the Warriors a 23-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — nearly three times as large as their lead heading into the fourth in Game 1. Golden State infamously blew that lead, being outscored 40-16 in the final frame of that game.

Speaking of outscoring an opponent, the Warriors pulled off one of their patented third quarters, outscoring Boston 35-14 in the third. 

After a disappointing loss and utter collapse in Game 1, a dominant third and a strong showing from Poole are both welcomed sights as the Warriors look to even the series at 1-1 before heading to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
