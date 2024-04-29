Warriors GM Reveals Thoughts on Bringing Back Core Player
Since 2012, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have all played together for the Golden State Warriors. If there was ever a realistic scenario that the trio would finally split apart, it would be this upcoming season. However, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is going to prevent that from happening.
During the Warriors' exit interviews, Dunleavy was asked about bringing Draymond Green back to the team after his season of multiple suspensions. Even though Green has been a major problem this season, Dunleavy still wants to bring him back.
“Yeah, I think in terms of having [Draymond] back, I think very, very high likelihood,” Dunleavy said. “I can't imagine a scenario where he's not back. Could be wrong, but, man, he's signed up under contract, we value him, he's a core piece of what we do. So, fully expect him to be back. I think we won over 60 percent of the games he played in this year, so you know how meaningful he is to winning, and he'll continue to do so.”
Even though Green found himself suspended multiple times and claimed to have improved himself, Dunleavy believes that Green is currently in a great place mentally. The Warriors GM thinks that Green has improved from his past actions.
“But I think Draymond, I think he's in a great place mentally, just evaluating him, observing him over the season, after the suspension. I think he's learned from it, I think he's better, and we'll continue to work on that stuff and have it on top of mind, but, you know, I think we're in a really good place with him and excited to have him back.”
This offseason will be one of the most critical ones ever in Warriors franchise history. The team has major decisions to make, and will likely have to move a championship player to be where they want to be.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey