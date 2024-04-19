Washington Wizards Guard Bilal Coulibaly Looking to Come Back a Champion
The Washington Wizards are no stranger to importing NBA talents from overseas markets and guard Bilal Coulibaly was just the latest when he was selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2023 draft.
His rookie season with the Wizards ended with injury, a cast on his hand, and no hopes of playoff action or an NBA Rookie of the Year honor. But all is not lost for the talented guard, as he hopes to return to the team next season with a piece of hardware hanging from his neck in the form of an Olympic medal.
"It would be a new goal achieved," Coulibaly said about the idea of going from Washington to playing for France in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics. "In Paris too, so my family will be able to see me play with the French national team for the first time, so it's going to be great."
Coulibaly also said he hadn't been contacted by French representatives yet but made it clear if given the opportunity to represent his home country during the Olympics this year he'd love to do it.
The French men's team won the silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics led by NBA notables like Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, and of course Rudy Gobert.
France's national women's team took home the bronze medal showing the country is certainly one with plenty of basketball talent, and a team to be taken very seriously as it tries to dethrone the American teams that won gold in both tournaments and the women's 3x3 tournament as well.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama - a former teammate of Coulibaly's before their NBA days - is also expected to be on the team.