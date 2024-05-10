What The Wizards Have To Look Forward To
The season has been over for quite some time now for the Washington Wizards due to an unfortunate regular season they had. They struggled all season long as they had multiple losing streaks. There is a lot to clean up in Washington. This team has a long list of team needs. Unfortunately, they can only tackle one problem at a time.
One can easily get overwhelmed when trying to fix the state of the Washington Wizards. Perhaps that is why they welcomed Wes Unseld Jr. to join the front office as he is now working very close to General Manager Will Dawkins and Team Owner Ted Leonis. Indeed, they are extremely busy as they have a lot on their plate.
However, due to some uncertainty in the air, they are looking forward to next week. Next week will pose as a big day for this franchise. Sunday May 12th, 2024, the Washington Wizards will find out which pick they will have in the 2024 NBA Lottery.
No doubt, this is good news for them as they had one of the worst records in the entire league. With that being the case, they will have a very high chance at securing the number one overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Once they determine where they will be drafting, that will determine the outcome of their summer plans.
Those summer plans may include trading the pick for an established star or even future draft capital, or even drafting someone in this year's draft. No matter where the Wizards may land in the NBA Lottery this Sunday, they will have a plan of action to get back to their winning ways. Sunday will be a huge day for this franchise.