Why Wizards Should Be Taking Notes From The NY Knicks
If you haven't been watching the 2024 NBA Playoffs, indeed you are missing out! They say the NBA is where amazing happens. Those words are proving faithful and true right before our very eyes. The regular season wasn't getting the ratings it should have gotten. The In-Season NBA Tournament was fun and entertaining. However, it is nothing compared to the NBA Playoffs.
One team that have been able to make basketball great again is the New York Knicks. They play defense for 48 minutes every game and every night. Being led by a defensive-minded NBA Head Coach in Tom Thibodeau certainly helps in that regard. In his coaching, he has set the team up in a perfect position to succeed. We have to give credit to the front office too because acquiring Jalen Brunson is another reason why the Knicks are where they are at today.
Over the years, the Point Guard position has served an instrumental role in success of every team in the league. We can thank Steph Curry for that. However, Jalen Brunson is now doing it as he seems to be at the peak of his game. At age 27, you have to wonder is this only the beginning of how great he can be.
The Wizards ought to take notes from the New York Knicks. They aren't the most talented team in the league. They certainly aren't the most talented team in the East. This is a team dealing with heavy injuries across the board including NBA All-Star Julius Randle. However, that doesn't quite matter because they have a player in Jalen Brunson who can put the team on his shoulders and carry them.
The Wizards are lacking that. That should be something the Wizards should look into. The reason they should is because they aren't the most talented roster either. The Wizards also have the personnel to be a defensive-minded and gritty team if they have to. If only the Wizards had a player like Brunson, that player could be the savior that this team so desperately needs.