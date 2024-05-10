Wizards Are Monitoring All-Star In East
There comes a time when one realizes what must be done. When an opportunity arises, the best thing to do is to rise to the occasion. The best thing you can do is to try to inquire about that opportunity. That is something many like to call due diligence.
This is a summer of opportunity and due diligence for the Washington Wizards. There is nowhere to go but up from here after the long season the Wizards had. Despite the long season, there are some bright spots to look at and build upon.
Kyle Kuzma should have been an NBA All-Star last season as he had his best season of his career. Tyus Jones had a great season too last year. He excelled moving the ball and racking up assist all season long. Playing the point guard position is always a critical role in the NBA.
Jordan Poole had a rough start last year. However, he improved once he got moved to the bench in a reserved role for the Wizards. When Tyus Jones got hurt late in the season last year, Poole played well in that role as well. However, the feeling is the reserved role is best for Jordan Poole.
While the Wizards have good options for their Point Guard position in Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole, the perfect move will be to upgrade completely at that position. There is one All-Star Point Guard whose name has come up a lot last year with being moved - Trae Young.
Trae Young would solve a lot of problems for the Wizards. He would make life a lot easier from top to bottom with this entire franchise. The addition of Trae Young should make the Wizards a solid playoff team as well. Things could get interesting in Washington over the summer with Trae Young being rumored to possibly be on the move.