Would Tobias Harris Be A Good Fit For Wizards?
This summer may be one of the most important summers for the Washington Wizards. One of the hardest things to do in the world is to snap out of a funk. The Wizards have always been a solid franchise. Their goal is to avoid being a team like the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets. Those teams are always prone for a long season every year.
The recovery from a bad season starts in the summertime. The goal is to improve your team and your roster. Some do it through the NBA Draft where they can get a good player on a bargain rookie deal. Others tend to look for veteran free-agent players during free agency.
The Wizards have been trying to start and build something from scratch as they have hopes of building through the draft. With that being the case, you have to ask yourself would bringing in veterans help or hurt the team and their development?
Well, if the price is right you have to take advantage of that deal and situation. Tobias Harris has played a lot of his basketball career in Philadelphia with the 76ers. He has been rewarded with a steep contract with them and now he is a free agent. The Sixers seem reluctant to bring him back this summer so it appears Harris will test the open market. Should the Wizards express interest?
The answer is yes but with conditions. Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija are set to be the starting forwards for the Wizards. They seem to fit the timeline too. Harris would make a great sixth man of the year canidate for the Wizards. He would give them an even stronger spark off the bench. He would also be a voice, team leader, and provider a locker room presence of a true professional for this young team.
Tobias Harris has already made his money. He has already had numerous opportunities at a championship throughout his career. Being a team veteran may be an idea that will interest both him and the Wizards. Tobias Harris would certainly be a good fit for the Washington Wizards.