Would Tobias Harris Be A Good Fit For Wizards?

The Detroit Pistons are the favorites to win the Tobias Harris sweepstakes, per @BovadaOfficial



- Detroit Pistons: -120

- Utah Jazz: +500

- Oklahoma City Thunder: +550

- San Antonio Spurs: +550

- Charlotte Hornets: +650

- Shanghai Sharks: +1500

- Qingdao Eagles: +2500

- Beijing… pic.twitter.com/GWFPTduOC8