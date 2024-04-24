Who Was The Real MVP For The Wizards This Season
This NBA regular season may be over for the Washington Wizards, however it is good to do a bit of reflecting on the year. No doubt, the Wizards wish they were still playing meaningful basketball at this time. It has been a long season for this team. An early end to the year may be a blessing in disguise.
This way, the Wizards can really dwell and reflect on the season. They may ask themselves questions like what went wrong for us? When and where did things go south for us? What can we be thankful for? Who can we be thankful for?
Kyle Kuzma has been the best player for the Wizards this season. If the Wizards had made the playoffs or at least had a fighting chance with a winning record, he probably would have made the all-star team for the very first time this season. Despite the struggles of the Wizards, Kuzma became a star in his way this year.
Kuzma may have been the star of the Wizards this year, but who was the most valuable player for them? The real question may be who was the most important player for them? The answer to that is Deni Avdija.
Deni Avdija had the best season of his career this year as he averaged 15 PPG, seven RPG, to go along with four APG. He was what I like to call a do-it-all all type of player this season. There were some nights Deni may have had to defend the opponent's best player. There were other nights where he was asked to defend and play down low while there were other nights where he had to score at a high level.
He shot 50% from the field this season as he shot a career-high 37% from beyond the arc. The beauty of his game is the fact that he was effective both on and off the ball. He played his role at a very high level. There is no wonder the Wizards gave him the bag with a four-year, 55 million dollar contract extension last year. Deni Avdija proved to be the real MVP of the Wizards this season.