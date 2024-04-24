Who Was The Real MVP For The Wizards This Season

Deni Avdija received votes for Most Improved Player and it’s easy to see why:



PPG: 9.2 —> 14.7

RPG: 6.4 —> 7.2

APG: 2.8 —> 3.8

FG: 43.7% —> 50.6%

3pt: 29.7%—> 37.4%



Made massive strides across the board pic.twitter.com/W6ZN6iBBbN