49ers Should Target a Kick/Punt Returner in the NFL Draft

Trent Taylor cannot be the only option for the 49ers at kick/punt returner. They must look to bring in another to potentially take it from him and it should occur in the NFL draft.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor is back with the San Francisco 49ers.

It is an addition that may seem random initially given the 49ers don't have an immediate need at receiver. But the 49ers brought Taylor back because they don't have anyone they trust to be their kick/punt returner.

That is what Taylor was brought in for. However, the signing of Taylor doesn't guarantee that he will be the guy the 49ers want fielding kicks and punts for the 2024 season. They needed to sign him just to have someone on the roster they trust, and they weren't going to look at Ronnie Bell again.

Finding another kick/punt returner should still be on the 49ers' agenda and that is exactly what they should do in the NFL draft. They should look for someone who is capable of being their gadget player on offense while have a predominant role on special teams as kick/punt returner.

One player who would be excellent for the 49ers to address both areas is Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould. He is a player who the 49ers could incorporate on occasions in the offense as he has some shiftiness to his game, which is what Kyle Shanahan likes with his receivers running routes.

Most importantly for this subject, he is a high-level special teams returner. Gould is likely a late round draft pick addition on day three. However, it is tough to tell where exactly he will be taken in rounds four-to-seven. The 49ers should seriously consider him at any point there.

Overall, the 49ers cannot have Taylor be their penciled kick/punt returner for 2024. Competition should be brought in and in the form of a rookie with promise.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

