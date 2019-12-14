49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

3 Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Week 15 Against the Falcons

Matt Holder

After a thrilling victory in New Orleans, the San Francisco 49ers hold the one seed NFC playoff picture and control their own destiny. Before the 49ers can start thinking about the postseason, the team needs to take care of business against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond a chase for the Lombardi trophy, this game has a few storylines attached, including a little bit of revenge.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan served as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator for two seasons and was a part of the infamous Super Bowl collapse a few years ago. Granted, the coach did get to leave on his own terms and there is nothing to imply that either side holds any sort of resentment, but it’s human nature to crave that feeling of getting the upper-hand after a split. Also, running back Tevin Coleman was on that same team so he is in a similar boat as Shanahan.

While their record doesn’t show it, the Falcons have a lot of talent on the roster and are capable of playing spoiler down the road. This matchup could be a trap game for San Francisco but if the team can accomplish these three keys, they should have no problem getting one step closer to locking up home-field advantage.

Don’t let Julio beat you

In the last few years, wide receiver Julio Jones has established himself as arguably the best in the league. This season is no different as the wideout as he’s racked up 69 catches for 1,016 yards and four touchdowns. Stopping him is a full team effort and luckily, the situation should allow the 49ers to deploy the majority of their resources towards Jones.

With wide receiver Calvin Ridley on injured reserve and running back Devonta Freeman still struggling to get back to his 2017 form, San Francisco’s defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can focus on Jones. This means double, triple and maybe even putting all 11 guys on the dynamic play-maker. Especially with cornerbacks Richard Sherman and K’Wuan Williams out, the Red and Gold need to play the numbers game.

Players like Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper could end up hurting the defense, but if that’s the case, you pretty much have to just tip your cap if you’re Saleh. At the end of the day, Jones’ numbers are likely going to correlate with how many points the Falcons put on the board, so if the 49ers can shut him down, it will be another impressive performance from their defense.

Air Raid

One of Atlanta’s many flaws on defense is pass coverage. The team allows 258.4 passing yards per game which ranks in the bottom 10 of the league and Pro Football Focus grades them as the seventh-worst in coverage. The Dirty Birds placed their best cornerback, Desmond Trufant, on injured reserve earlier this week and Isaiah Oliver, the team’s next best option, is listed as questionable for the game.

The combination of a shorthanded secondary and the Falcons’ struggles to defend the pass, should make 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppalo extremely excited for Sunday’s matchup. Handsome Jim has been of fire as of late and put together an impressive 349-yard four-touchdown performance in New Orleans, so Shanahan should have full confidence in the gunslinger and let him lose this week.

If the quarterback can put together another game with a completion percentage above 70 and passer rating above 110, he’ll join Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to meet those marks five weeks in a row. With the situation at hand, there is a good chance Jimmy G etches his name in the record books this weekend.

Get some style points

Technically this key is geared more towards the future than the actual game by itself. Obviously, whether the team wins by one or 100, it’s all the same in regards to playoff seeding. However, the 49ers need to continue building momentum towards a Super Bowl run and simple victory over a 4-9 team won’t do that.

Due to the difficult opponents, San Francisco has been forced to grind out its last few contests. Outside of a drubbing against the Packers and a late score during the Cardinals’ end of game desperation, the 49ers have played in one-score games for the better part of the last month and a half. Dismantling an opponent could give the Red and Gold some extra confidence and momentum heading into the postseason. With the Rams and Seahawks to close out the year, Sunday might be San Francisco’s last opportunity for a blowout. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing 49ers Week 15 Matchup With Falcons Maven

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A potential trap game is on the San Francisco 49ers doorstep in week 15 when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Considering the high-level opponents the 49ers have faced in the last few weeks..

49ers-Falcons: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

After a two week stint on the east coast the San Francisco 49ers will return to Santa Clara on Sunday to host the Atlanta Falcons. Compared to the last three games for the 49ers..

Kendrick Bourne has Carved Himself a Role in the 49ers Offense

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It must’ve been a shock for some people watching the game on Sunday to see Bourne come in the clutch for not one, but two touchdowns. Well now there is clarity on why he was able to...

49ers Unproven Secondary Prepares For Equally Inexperienced Atlanta Receivers

Maverick Pallack

Injuries are a big part of every NFL team’s season, and San Francisco has dealt with plenty. In the 49ers’ first game since their last-second victory over the New Orleans Saints, they will need to overcome injuries to three of their five starting defensive backs.

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Falcons

Maverick Pallack

After two straight weeks of playing a conference-leading team on the road, the San Francisco 49ers (11-2) will head back to Levi’s Stadium to host the Atlanta Falcons (4-9).A win on Sunday would not only put the 49ers back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, it would be..

Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Experience With the Atlanta Falcons

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A bit of nostalgia could be felt when San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped to the podium today at his press conference to talk about this Sunday's matchup with his former employer the Atlanta Falcons.

D.J. Jones Could Miss the Season With "Significant" Ankle Injury

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jones sustained the injury in the win against the New Orleans Saints on this past Sunday. If Jones does indeed get ruled out for the season, then it will be punch to the gut for the interior defensive line...

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Transactions: TE Daniel Helm activated off practice squade, while Garrett Celek is placed on…

49ers Stock Report: Three Risers and Fallers From Week 14

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was a much needed win for the 49ers to get back into their first-round bye position in the NFC playoffs. This game had everything, except for defense. That is why the latest stock report for week 14...

49ers Lose Richburg for the Year; Sherman and Ford to Miss Time

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a bombshell of injuries to key players on the team. Weston Richburg is ruled out for the season with Dee Ford and Richard Sherman expected to miss some time..