49ers 31-13 Win Over Jets Spoiled by the Flurry of Injuries

Nightmare.

An absolute nightmare of a day for the San Francisco 49ers in their 31-13 Week 2 win against the New York Jets.

You cannot even get excited about the win or the overall performance of the 49ers because of the massive wave of injuries. It was like a hurricane of bad luck hit the team once they stepped onto the field at MetLife Stadium. A turf field that was just installed only a couple of weeks ago, which may have factored into the flurry of injuries.

It all started when Nick Bosa was carted off the field in the middle of the first quarter with a knee injury. The severity of Bosa's injury is currently unknown, but the likely sad reality is that he will miss at least some time. That usually is the result whenever a player is carted off.

Shortly thereafter it was Solomon Thomas on the cart and then it became open season with the injuries.

Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) didn't even finish the game as they were pulled at half time. Luckily for them, they were already up 18 points at the time, which allowed the 49ers to be able to sit them for the rest of the game.

Week 1 and 2 has some similarities in terms of excitement.

When the 49ers went up 10-0 in week 1, it looked as if they were going to runaway wit hit. When the Mostert scored on the very first play of the game today, the thinking was the same as last week.

But once Bosa was carted off, it was a struggle to maintain focus on the game. Ford is already on the shelf and who knows how long he will be on there. Now Bosa looks to be out potentially for a really long time.

All eyes will be set on these key players to see what the diagnosis is.

The positives to takeaway from this game is that Garoppolo was able to push through on an injured ankle, so his injury may not be too serious. The same can be said for Mostert who was likely pulled just as a precaution. With the way the wind was blowing with the injuries, going the precautionary route is wise.

Aside from the injuries, Jordan Reed was a fresh of breath air to watch. Having him find his comfort zone is going to be necessary for the 49ers going forward. Not only because of the injury to George Kittle, but because the offense will need to be the strength of the team now.

The 49ers have the New York Giants to square off with next week. A matchup that I am sure they are not looking forward to considering they will be playing on the same field that staged the abundance of injuries.