49ers Collapse in Fourth Quarter in Devastating 20-17 Loss to Rams

Unbelievable.

Simply unbelievable.

The 49ers were up 17-7 against the Rams at one point in the NFC Championship. They were set up perfectly to return to the Super Bowl. And then, they failed in crunch time.

The 49ers collapsed in the fourth quarter in a devastating 20-17 loss to the Rams.

It started with the ground game offensively. Running the football wasn't successful at all for the 49ers. It didn't matter who was handling the rock between Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel. The Rams completely snuffed out any run between the tackles. You could tell that they made a concerted effort throughout their week of practice to stop the run.

From the moment they stopped Samuel easily on his first handoff, it was an indicator of what the game was going to look like defending the run by the Rams. It's a wise choice to sell out and focus on the run since it is the 49ers' identity. No team had been able to limit the 49ers' run game like the Rams did today. Los Angeles wanted the ball in Jimmy Garoppolo's hands at all costs.

The 49ers defensively were not their normal selves. It wasn't that they didn't play well, but they definitely were more flimsy than they're accustomed to. They had a "bend, don't break" type of performance for most of the game. The Rams could have put more points up had K'Waun Williams not made an excellent pass breakup on Cooper Kupp at the goal line to force an interception. At least three points were removed due to that pick.

Where the 49ers' defense ultimately lacked today was on third down. They were absolutely putrid in that area giving up 11 of 18 conversions. You could have put money on the Rams converting on a third down and most likely have made a profit. It was practically a lock that the Rams would convert on a third down.

DeMeco Ryans just couldn't find the right remedy to this issue. It is why the game went down to the wire and finished the way it did. Sean McVay and his offense just had the right play call for almost every third down situation.

Aside from defensive and offensive performance, a key moment in the game came when Kyle Shanahan elected to punt on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory. It is a decision that would cost his 49ers the game. Rather than be aggressive and ride the momentum the offense was on, Shanahan played scared.

Following the punt, the Rams would drive down the field to score on back-to-back drives. Yes, Jaquiski Tartt NEEDS to make that interception on the ensuing series. He failed the 49ers there, but that situation doesn't happen if Shanahan puts his foot on the Rams' throat.

Shanahan didn't just punt the ball away -- he punted the game away.

Both sides of the ball could've been better by the 49ers, but it is the head coach who played like a cat to cost his team a trip to the Super Bowl.