49ers Escape Cincinnati With a 26-23 Overtime Win

It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination.

Then again, no one is going to complain about getting a win on the road no matter how ugly it may be.

The 49ers escaped Cincinnati with a 26-23 overtime win against the Bengals.

This game was all about the defense for the 49ers. Just like they have been all season long, they have been the anchor of the team. It is not even a debate about which side of the ball is the strength of the 49ers. Almost every game, the defense comes through and plays stout. And today, they managed to do that without many sustained drives from the offense to give them breaks.

Nick Bosa was in Joe Burrow's grill all game long. He was an absolute wrecking ball to the Bengals' offensive line. And the only way he was able to do so was because of how they successfully bottled up Joe Mixon. None of the Bengals' top skill players really did too much damage to the 49ers.

The defense held firm for most of the game, but it couldn't continue to play hero ball the entire time. The offense of the 49ers, which is Kyle Shanahan's baby, needed to answer the call. They needed to seal home a victory for the 49ers by getting into field goal range with one minute to go with two timeouts left. Doing so seemed like a toss up. Jimmy Garoppolo had been skittish the whole game, the offensive line blocking was poor, and the running game was irrelevant.

However, they managed to muster a productive final drive headlined by a magical one-handed catch from George Kittle. Alas, Robbie Gould continues to prove he isn't worth his contract as he shanked the game-winning field goal. Once again, special teams factors negative plays for the 49ers more than positive. This game didn't need to endure overtime so long as Gould does his ONE job that he is HIGHLY paid for.

Both the 49ers defense and offense needed to make one more last stand. The defense bended, but didn't break against the Bengals by allowing a field goal. Again, the offense needed to muster a successful drive. This time it needed to be a touchdown, which made it even more of a stretch for them to accomplish.

But the 49ers did it.

They escaped Cincinnati with a 26-23 overtime win.

George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brandon Aiyuk led the way on that final drive. Tip of the cap to the offense for pulling out an incredible drive with all of the pressure on them after playing poorly all game long. Now, they must wash away that errant play they put on display with the Falcons coming to town next week.