49ers @ Seahawks Week 13 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 13 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:10 The past few weeks, the 49ers have won primarily because of Deebo Samuel. But he won't play in this game, which means Jimmy Garoppolo will have to be the reason the 49ers win today, if they win.

The 49ers probably wouldn't have beaten the Bears last month without Samuel. The freaking Bears. Now the 49ers have to prove they can win without Samuel in Seattle, where the 49ers have won just once since Russell Wilson became their starting quarterback in 2012.

The 49ers and Seahawks faced each other once already this season, and Samuel played in that game. And he was terrific. He gained more than 150 yards and scored two touchdowns, and the 49ers still lost 27-21.

Now the Seahawks are 3-8, and the 49ers just need to give them a reason to quit. But the 49ers offense could really struggle without Samuel. During this three-game winning streak, Samuel is averaging 9.5 yards per carry while the rest of the 49ers are averaging 3.3 yards per carry. So the 49ers running game may not work today. And if it doesn't, the 49ers will have to put the game on Garoppolo's shoulders.

And in five career starts against the Seahawks, Garoppolo's record is 1-4. His past two starts, he got injured and left the game early. Seattle might have his number. The last time he played up here, Samuel was out and Garoppolo threw for just 84 yards.

Can the Garoppolo lead the 49ers to victory today?

11:56 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Deebo Samuel

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Marcell Harris

Colton McKivitz

Maurice Hurst

12:20 Here are the Seahawks inactives:

QB Jacon Eason

CB Nigel Warrior

RB Alex Collins

G Phil Haynes

G Damien Lewis

DT Robert Nkemdiche