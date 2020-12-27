49ers Show no Quit in 20-12 Week 16 win Against Cardinals

Being out of playoff contention would have completely demoralized most teams in the league.

Not the 49ers. They showed no quit in their 20-12 Week 16 win against the Cardinals.

The 49ers turned back the clock in this game.

They looked like their 2019 selves. Defensively they had Fred Warner playing out of his mind, Dre Greenlaw looking like a heat-seeking missile, and K'Waun Williams blitzing successfully from the slot. Just a suffocating defense like how they were in 2019.

Offensively they had a quarterback who was managing the game well with a running game that could not be stopped. And boy was it superb for the 49ers to have George Kittle out there. His impact in run blocking and as a receiver was felt immediately in limited action.

Even Robbie Gould looked like his 2019 self in this game when he would miss everything in the first half of the season.

This was an all-around solid game for the 49ers from the players to the coaches, especially the coaches. They completely bamboozled the Cardinals. Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph had no idea what to do against the 49ers. To say they were exposed in this game would be a massive understatement. Arizona losing this game is exactly why they will get blown out by either the Saints or Packers in the Wild Card playoff round.

The way the 49ers won this game was inspiring. In fact, this game might've been their most impressive one this season win or lose. It is games like this that proves how elite the coaches of the 49ers are, especially defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The most unfortunate part of this season is that Saleh is bound to become a head coach once the season is up.

Good for him of course. He rightfully deserves it.

But for the 49ers, this is something for them to savor and appreciate what is to be lost soon. It was only fitting that the game fell on the shoulders of the 49ers' defense. They have been the best unit for the red and gold this season, and it was a moment to let Saleh shine in the spotlight with the game on the line. Whoever replaces Saleh will not be nearly as good even if Nick Bosa and Dee Ford return healthy.

The worst part about missing the playoffs this season for the 49ers isn't how many players they are losing in the offseason to free agency. It is Saleh leaving after 2020.

Regardless, the 49ers are still a team poised to bounce back and be dominant again in 2021. They showed that much in their win against the Cardinals.