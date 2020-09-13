49ers vs. Cardinals: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this information and analysis from the Levi's Stadium Press Box.

Here are the 49ers inactives:

1. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

2. Center Ben Garland.

3. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

4. Defensive Lineman Kentavius Street.

5. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

6. Quarterback C.J. Beathard.

11:58: Surprised the 49ers deactivated Aiyuk and Garland, because both were limited participants in Thursday's and Friday's practice. The 49ers clearly are being conservative with their injured players, which makes sense. Rushing them back onto the field with no preseason could make injuries even worse.

11:59: With Garland out, expect Daniel Brunskill to start and center and Tom Compton to start at right guard. Not ideal. Those two will have their hands full with Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks for the Buffalo Bills last season.

12:00: With Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel out, expect the 49ers to start Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis at wide receiver. And expect the 49ers to run the ball more frequently than usual. And expect Jimmy Garoppolo to throw lots of passes to running backs and tight ends. I'm talking Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman, Kyle Juszczyk, Ross Dwelley, Jordan Reed, Charlie Woerner and George Kittle. Garoppolo has more than enough options.

12:01: I'm sticking with my prediction: 49ers 17, Cardinals 13. I expect both offenses to struggle, but the 49ers offense to struggle less, because the 49ers players have players together longer than the Cardinals have.

12:05: The 49ers have just four wide receivers today: Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Richie James Jr.

12:07: Here are the Cardinals inactives:

1. Running Back Eno Benjamin

2. Quarterback Brett Hundley

3. Offensive Lineman Josh Jones

4. Offensive Lineman Josh Miles

5. Safety Deionte Thompson

12:08: What a challenge Jimmy Garoppolo faces today. He's missing his starting center, backup center, starting right guard and both starting wide receivers. He will face intense pressure, lots of blitzes and press-man coverage on the outside. The Cardinals will try to jam the 49ers backup wide receiver at the line of scrimmage and may have success. Could be tough to throw, so it's imperative the 49ers run the ball well.

12:18: The 49ers apparently intend to start Hroniss Grassu at center and Daniel Brunskill at right guard, meaning Tom Compton will be on the bench. Can't say I blame the 49ers. Compton was just awful during training camp. Still, Grassu struggled as well. The 49ers could have major issues in the middle of the offensive line.

12:39: Jimmy Garoppolo is wearing a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee.

1:23: The Cardinals win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

1:29 On fourth and 3 from the Cardinals 34-yard line, Robbie Gould makes a 52-yard field goal, and the 49ers lead 3-0. Garoppolo threw two passes to George Kittle during that drive and completed both. He also handed off the ball three times to Raheem Mostert who gained 10 yards. The 49ers didn't try anything exotic during that series. Either they're saving the tricky stuff for later, or the game plan is conservative. I'd go with a conservative game plan if I were the head coach. The 49ers can beat the Cardinals with the basics.

49ers 3, Cardinals 0.

1:36 On third and 20 from the Cardinals 25, Kyler Murray completes a screen pass to Larry Fitzgerald, and Jaquiski Tartt tackles him after a gain of just 10 yards. The Cardinals fell behind the chains when Murray committed an intentional-grounding penalty. The 49ers take over at their 24-yard line after the punt by Andy Lee.

1:40 In the first play of the drive, Jimmy Garoppolo changes the play at the line of scrimmage and throws a short pass over the middle to Raheem Mostert, who runs through the Cardinals defense untouched for a 75-yard touchdown. I'm so excited to watch Mostert play football again. He ran a simple Texas route to perfection. He seriously improved his route-running this offseason.

49ers 10, Cardinals 0.

1:44 On third and 7, Murray throws a deep incomplete pass up the right sideline to Christian Kirk. Emmanuel Moseley had great coverage. The Cardinals go three and out. They look like they haven't played preseason games. On third and 7, the 49ers played man-to-man coverage and Sherman followed DeAndre Hopkins to the right side of the defense. Good coaching by the 49ers.

1:49 On third and 5 from the 49ers 36, Garoppolo sails a sideline pass to Trent Taylor and almost gets intercepted, but Taylor reaches up and tips the pass away. The 49ers punt.

1:49 The Cardinals block the punt as Dontae Johnson blocks no one. The Cardinals recover at the 49ers 10-yard line.

1:50 On first and goal from the 10, Murray throws a touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds, who dives and touches the pylon with the football.

49ers 10, Cardinals 7.