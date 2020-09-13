SI.com
49ers vs. Cardinals: Live Updates and Analysis

Grant Cohn

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this information and analysis from the Levi's Stadium Press Box.

Here are the 49ers inactives:

1. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

2. Center Ben Garland.

3. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

4. Defensive Lineman Kentavius Street.

5. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

6. Quarterback C.J. Beathard.

11:58: Surprised the 49ers deactivated Aiyuk and Garland, because both were limited participants in Thursday's and Friday's practice. The 49ers clearly are being conservative with their injured players, which makes sense. Rushing them back onto the field with no preseason could make injuries even worse.

11:59: With Garland out, expect Daniel Brunskill to start and center and Tom Compton to start at right guard. Not ideal. Those two will have their hands full with Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks for the Buffalo Bills last season.

12:00: With Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel out, expect the 49ers to start Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis at wide receiver. And expect the 49ers to run the ball more frequently than usual. And expect Jimmy Garoppolo to throw lots of passes to running backs and tight ends. I'm talking Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman, Kyle Juszczyk, Ross Dwelley, Jordan Reed, Charlie Woerner and George Kittle. Garoppolo has more than enough options.

12:01: I'm sticking with my prediction: 49ers 17, Cardinals 13. I expect both offenses to struggle, but the 49ers offense to struggle less, because the 49ers players have players together longer than the Cardinals have.

12:05: The 49ers have just four wide receivers today: Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Richie James Jr.

12:07: Here are the Cardinals inactives:

1. Running Back Eno Benjamin 

2. Quarterback Brett Hundley 

3. Offensive Lineman Josh Jones 

4. Offensive Lineman Josh Miles 

5. Safety Deionte Thompson

12:08: What a challenge Jimmy Garoppolo faces today. He's missing his starting center, backup center, starting right guard and both starting wide receivers. He will face intense pressure, lots of blitzes and press-man coverage on the outside. The Cardinals will try to jam the 49ers backup wide receiver at the line of scrimmage and may have success. Could be tough to throw, so it's imperative the 49ers run the ball well.

12:18: The 49ers apparently intend to start Hroniss Grassu at center and Daniel Brunskill at right guard, meaning Tom Compton will be on the bench. Can't say I blame the 49ers. Compton was just awful during training camp. Still, Grassu struggled as well. The 49ers could have major issues in the middle of the offensive line.

12:39: Jimmy Garoppolo is wearing a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee.

1:23: The Cardinals win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

1:29 On fourth and 3 from the Cardinals 34-yard line, Robbie Gould makes a 52-yard field goal, and the 49ers lead 3-0. Garoppolo threw two passes to George Kittle during that drive and completed both. He also handed off the ball three times to Raheem Mostert who gained 10 yards. The 49ers didn't try anything exotic during that series. Either they're saving the tricky stuff for later, or the game plan is conservative. I'd go with a conservative game plan if I were the head coach. The 49ers can beat the Cardinals with the basics.

49ers 3, Cardinals 0.

1:36 On third and 20 from the Cardinals 25, Kyler Murray completes a screen pass to Larry Fitzgerald, and Jaquiski Tartt tackles him after a gain of just 10 yards. The Cardinals fell behind the chains when Murray committed an intentional-grounding penalty. The 49ers take over at their 24-yard line after the punt by Andy Lee.

1:40 In the first play of the drive, Jimmy Garoppolo changes the play at the line of scrimmage and throws a short pass over the middle to Raheem Mostert, who runs through the Cardinals defense untouched for a 75-yard touchdown. I'm so excited to watch Mostert play football again. He ran a simple Texas route to perfection. He seriously improved his route-running this offseason.

49ers 10, Cardinals 0.

1:44 On third and 7, Murray throws a deep incomplete pass up the right sideline to Christian Kirk. Emmanuel Moseley had great coverage. The Cardinals go three and out. They look like they haven't played preseason games. On third and 7, the 49ers played man-to-man coverage and Sherman followed DeAndre Hopkins to the right side of the defense. Good coaching by the 49ers.

1:49 On third and 5 from the 49ers 36, Garoppolo sails a sideline pass to Trent Taylor and almost gets intercepted, but Taylor reaches up and tips the pass away. The 49ers punt.

1:49 The Cardinals block the punt as Dontae Johnson blocks no one. The Cardinals recover at the 49ers 10-yard line.

1:50 On first and goal from the 10, Murray throws a touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds, who dives and touches the pylon with the football.

49ers 10, Cardinals 7.

Beachie
Beachie

Brunskill is the starting right guard, not Compton. So at least they aren't missing their starting right guard.

Robby617
Robby617

SINCE WE LAST SAW OUR 49ers....well, the last time we say Kyle and Co. was the Super Bowl. So I am going to make a few observations about the the off season and how we got to today, starting with a quick detail about the Super Bowl loss.
SUPER BOWL—3rd quarter, 1:47 to go in quarter. 49Ers up by 10 having scored a FG and a TD on their first two possessions after the half. Our offense is rolling. Mahomes has a 3rd and 5. Good coverage down field. DE loses contain and Mahomes gets the 1st down by inches. That play changed the whole rhythm of the game. If the 49er defense gets them off of the field there (and maybe has to hold on 4th down also) we have might have a shot at holding them off. Why do I say this? Counting that drive and the following drive, KC runs 22 total plays. Counting our next 2 drives, SF runs 8 total plays. We were on a roll, they were arguing on the sidelines. That one play got Mahomes going, let them settle down on the sidelines, and started tiring out the SF defense. That was the beginning of the end.
FREE AGENCY—we will get a compensatory pick for E. Sanders. We kind of knew he was a rental. Would not be able to resign D. Buckner, so traded for a 1st round pick. Actually it turned into a 1st and a 4th. Did what we had to do. Resigned Kittle, a no brainer. Resigned Armstead to a $17 million a year contract. HATE IT! I don't think he is worth it and I do not think he will live up to it. He had his career year in a contract year. Good for him. Bad for San Francisco. I truly hope that I am wrong, but this contract will be an albatross for this team for a few years. I hope I am wrong.
THE DRAFT—did what they had to do with limited resources. And did an outstanding job. Even managed to get Trent Williams to replace Staley. Got players that fit their system including 2 first round picks. Nice. But explain to me one thing. The current powers that be in the organization have had 4 drafts that has aquired 32 rookies. In that time, not one C, not one G, not one C/G, not one G/C. Not one interior lineman. Boy is that coming back to haunt them to start this season.
TRAINING CAMP-the team accomplished what they wanted to do and returned about 17 or18 of 22 starters, depending on how you look at it. That turned out to be a good thing because with so much less training camp, the more returners the better. It could also come back to haunt them because with less opportunity to break in and see new players, the less chance to move on from one of the over one dozen upcoming free agnent that they will have to deal with next year. Besides the injury's at the center position, the team is pretty well set to handle the season. The 'under the radar” move that happened was the loss of DJ Reed. Maybe penciled in for the nickle corner competition for next year, he was an injury settlement release to be resigned was picked up by the Seahawks before clearing waivers. Tough break for SF. Nice move by Seattle. Stupid rule by the NFL.
FINAL OVERVIEW-this team is as talented as any. There are two keys to a championship season. 1st—obviously, overall health. 2Nd-Garoppolo imporvment. Does not need a major jump, just minor improvements across the board. No regressions.

