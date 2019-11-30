49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers vs. Ravens: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The San Francisco 49ers matchup this weekend is must watch football for any fan. 

It is such a luxury when a team is as dominant as the 49ers. This Sunday in week 13 they potentially might have met their match with the red-hot Baltimore Ravens. It is a game to establish NFL dominance and become the lead favorite for the Super Bowl. Of course, that will just be the knee-jerk reaction. 

These two teams are the best-of-the-best in the NFL. They excel on both sides of the ball, but for this matchup their will be a treat for everyone watching. The 49ers are the top ranked defense, while the Ravens are the top ranked offense. That just screams for exciting football. What isn’t exciting is what these coaches have to go through to prepare for one another. 

Robert Saleh stated this week that the Ravens’ offense has been the toughest preparation he’s ever had. That is due to the fact that they have Lamar Jackson who is in the running for MVP this season. How Saleh’s defense tries to contain Jackson should garner the most interest as no other team has been able to have much success. There are some tips from previous games that we can look to, but the Ravens are like the 49ers.

Finding a weakness is difficult and even if you do, it’s not that great of a weakness. This game ultimately comes down to the 49ers’ defense versus the Ravens’ offense. The 49ers must not “chase ghosts” and stay disciplined. The room for error in this game is smaller than any other game they have played. 

Not to mention the difficulties of traveling cross-country. Sunday’s game start will be at 10am PST, which will throw these players’ body clocks out of sorts. Starting the game groggy shouldn’t be a surprise, but is something the 49ers have to try to avoid. They also have to factor in the weather conditions which, at this moment, shows it to be a cold and rainy game. This is a game that already puts the 49ers at a disadvantage. Don’t forget the last time they had to play in an early rain game. 

Against the Washington Redskins, the 49ers were clearly out of their element and only managed to score nine points. A performance anywhere near like that will lock them in for a loss. However, adversity has been the theme for the 49ers. No matter what corner they seem to be put in they always manage to fight their way back and make up for the disparage. 

The Ravens present the 49ers with the toughest challenge they’ll face this season, but I believe that what it’s all said and done they will be able to get the job done. It’s just hard to ever doubt this team with the amount of talent they have and the brilliance of their coaching staff. 


Final: 49ers 23 Ravens 20

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Matchups to Watch for the 49ers in Week 13 vs. Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Another week, another look at the three matchups to watch for the San Francisco 49ers. Except this week isn’t just a regular week of football. Week 13 between the 49ers and Baltimore Ravens is a matchup of two

49ers Game Status Report: Ford, Pettis Ruled Out vs. Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

For the first time since week one of the regular season the San Francisco 49ers do not have a long list of injuries entering gameday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the game status report today

Jimmie Ward is Showing why Robert Saleh Believed in him

Jose Luis Sanchez III
4 0

Has there been a more improved player on the San Francisco 49ers than safety Jimmie Ward? His talent has finally started to surface now that his health is no longer in question

3 Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Week 13 vs. Ravens

Matt Holder
0

The San Francisco 49ers have a difficult matchup in Week 13 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the 3 keys to victory.

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Ravens

Maverick Pallack
0

Although this week’s game will not be at prime-time, the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) will once again play with the eyes of the NFL world upon them

Fred Warner Deserves All-Pro Consideration

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

The 49ers do not blowout the Packers if not for the phenomenal contributions of linebacker Fred Warner. The guy was a heat seeking missile out there on Sunday night and set the tone for the game

Robert Saleh Preaches “Don’t chase ghosts” in Preparation for the Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1

The defense of the San Francisco 49ers will undergo its toughest challenge Sunday when they take on the surging Baltimore Ravens. One of the main reasons why the Ravens have had so much success this season

3 Things the 49ers Should be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

It is a great feeling to be 10-1 going into week 13 of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers have not only assured themselves of a playoff berth, but a potential Super Bowl appearance.

Kyle Shanahan on Baltimore's Defense: "You’ve got to be ready for anything"

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The two hottest teams in football will square off on Sunday in what is expected to be the best matchup in week 13. The San Francisco 49ers will look to cool off MVP candidate Lamar Jackson

49ers’ Dee Ford, Joe Staley Have a Shot to Play Against the Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
3 0

The 49ers may be getting some much needed reinforcements for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his presser