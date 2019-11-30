49ers vs. Ravens: Game Preview and Prediction

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The San Francisco 49ers matchup this weekend is must watch football for any fan.

It is such a luxury when a team is as dominant as the 49ers. This Sunday in week 13 they potentially might have met their match with the red-hot Baltimore Ravens. It is a game to establish NFL dominance and become the lead favorite for the Super Bowl. Of course, that will just be the knee-jerk reaction.

These two teams are the best-of-the-best in the NFL. They excel on both sides of the ball, but for this matchup their will be a treat for everyone watching. The 49ers are the top ranked defense, while the Ravens are the top ranked offense. That just screams for exciting football. What isn’t exciting is what these coaches have to go through to prepare for one another.

Robert Saleh stated this week that the Ravens’ offense has been the toughest preparation he’s ever had. That is due to the fact that they have Lamar Jackson who is in the running for MVP this season. How Saleh’s defense tries to contain Jackson should garner the most interest as no other team has been able to have much success. There are some tips from previous games that we can look to, but the Ravens are like the 49ers.

Finding a weakness is difficult and even if you do, it’s not that great of a weakness. This game ultimately comes down to the 49ers’ defense versus the Ravens’ offense. The 49ers must not “chase ghosts” and stay disciplined. The room for error in this game is smaller than any other game they have played.

Not to mention the difficulties of traveling cross-country. Sunday’s game start will be at 10am PST, which will throw these players’ body clocks out of sorts. Starting the game groggy shouldn’t be a surprise, but is something the 49ers have to try to avoid. They also have to factor in the weather conditions which, at this moment, shows it to be a cold and rainy game. This is a game that already puts the 49ers at a disadvantage. Don’t forget the last time they had to play in an early rain game.

Against the Washington Redskins, the 49ers were clearly out of their element and only managed to score nine points. A performance anywhere near like that will lock them in for a loss. However, adversity has been the theme for the 49ers. No matter what corner they seem to be put in they always manage to fight their way back and make up for the disparage.

The Ravens present the 49ers with the toughest challenge they’ll face this season, but I believe that what it’s all said and done they will be able to get the job done. It’s just hard to ever doubt this team with the amount of talent they have and the brilliance of their coaching staff.



Final: 49ers 23 Ravens 20