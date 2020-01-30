Five 49ers to Watch in Super Bowl Against Chiefs

After two weeks of preparing and waiting, the 49ers and Chiefs are finally just a few long days away from taking the field in Miami with a chance to win the Super Bowl. The two teams share a lot of history, but this matchup should top them all.

While the Chiefs demonstrated how an exciting, high-power offense can take the league by storm, the 49ers earned their ticket with a throwback, physical style. The two teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum.

One uses electrifying throws and big plays while the other utilizes a tremendous run-game and defense. The two philosophies are different, but were both great. They’re in the Super Bowl after all.

Here are five players to watch in the 49ers’ quest for their sixth Super Bowl title.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Raheem Mostert’s 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship was not only heroic, it allowed head coach Kyle Shannahan to delay the reveal of Super Bowl caliber passing plays.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took some knocks the past few weeks due to his recent lack of stats. Obviously his great games against Arizona (twice), Los Angeles (twice), New Orleans, Green Bay (the first time) and Seattle (the second time) were forgotten.

He has not performed up to elite quarterback standards recently because he hasn’t had to. Why throw the ball when you’re up 17 and trying to kill the clock? Against the Packers and Vikings, Garoppolo was not asked to do a whole lot as he sat back and watched ball carriers run down the defense’s throat.

It’s unlikely the run-game can repeat its historical performance on Sunday given the attention it garnered. Garoppolo will be dared to throw. When he is forced to throw, he needs to succeed, otherwise Kansas City will stack the box to stop the run.

Of course, the less throws by Garoppolo, the better because that probably means they are winning, but when he does throw, don’t expect a simple check down. He’s orchestrated numerous game-winning drives this season and has plenty more in store.

Mike Person

As demonstrated against Green Bay, Shanahan takes advantage of Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle to run his power-offense down opponent’s throats. Just as important as an excellent tight end and fullback to a power-run scheme is a capable pulling guard. Person has perfected that role.

On San Francisco’s first touchdown in the NFC Championship, Person pulled to the left and subdued two possible tacklers with one blow. That athleticism will be quite important this Sunday. Person will sometimes need to sprint over and set the opposite side’s edge with a block.

His top task, however, is stopping Kansas City’s top run-stuffer Chris Jones. After a week of rest, the defensive tackle’s snaps should increase from the 28 he took against Tennessee. Jones has game-wrecking abilities when healthy. Fortunately for San Francisco, Person’s been one of their most consistent blockers.

The former journeyman has become an essential part of this offense. Originally arriving as depth, he’s earned starting spots each of his two seasons in San Francisco. Despite being without right tackle Mike McGlinchey for four games and adapting to new center Ben Garland, his production has remained steady.

Tevin Coleman

Mostert definitely stole the show in the NFC Championship, but no one should sleep on the team’s starter. Tevin Coleman has been somewhat forgotten due to injury and Mostert’s emergence.

Yet, in his last healthy game, the 27-10 Divisional Round victory over Minnesota, Coleman led the team with 22 carries, 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was off to a decent start against the Packers (six carries for 21 yards) before a dislocated shoulder ended his night. The shoulder should no longer be too much of a concern as Coleman was listed as a full-participant in practice on Wednesday.

The 26th-ranked Kansas City run-defense changed something this postseason. They held the ninth-ranked Texans rushing attack to 94 yards and the third-ranked Titans to 85. That’s two stellar performances against elite running games. But neither the Texans nor the Titans compare to the one-two punch of the 49ers.

What’s good for San Francisco and dangerous for Kansas City is that Shanahan can easily employ either running back as his workhorse and both are more than capable at excelling. But with Mostert likely drawing more attention being fresh off a historic performance, expect this to be Coleman’s chance to shine.

Jaquiski Tartt

The 49ers were burned a few times late against the Packers. This allowed a tiny bit of fear to materialize during an otherwise dominant victory. The large lead was too much for Aaron Rodgers to overcome, but a 27-point lead is nothing for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He’s already overcome a 24-point lead in less than a half. What’s another three points?

Yes, the large lead might’ve led to the 49ers slightly taking their foot off the gas, but they cannot afford to let that happen this week. Mahomes will take advantage of any mistake the secondary makes.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt must be on his “A” game for the 49ers on Sunday. Not only will he draw All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in man-coverage, he will have to play lockdown zone coverage to make sure Kansas City’s speedsters don’t take the top off the defense.

Tartt was late with help when Green Bay’s Davante Adams beat Richard Sherman for a 65-yard catch and was also caught out of position on Jace Sternberger’s touchdown.

He cannot afford those mistakes on Sunday. Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins all have a speed advantage on San Francisco’s corners. But if Tartt and fellow safety Jimmie Ward can stay disciplined and hold their zone, it would go a long way toward neutralizing Kansas City’s big plays.

Dee Ford

This is not only a chance for Dee Ford to win his first Super Bowl, it’s a chance to show his former team what they’re missing. Despite a Pro Bowl 2018 season for Kansas City, Ford and the Chiefs did not end on the best terms.

One of his final plays for the franchise was a costly offsides penalty in the AFC Championship. That sour taste, coupled with impending free agency, led to his trade to San Francisco. He was quickly replaced with former Seahawk Frank Clark. Ford has the perfect shot at revenge on Sunday.

Even if Ford is unable to get Mahomes, he can help the defense immensely by setting the edge or dealing a simple pick on Kelce to disrupt his route.

Unlike his past two games, where both Green Bay and Minnesota had elite running backs, Kansas City relies almost solely on the pass to carry their offense. Leg injuries have hampered Ford throughout the season.

In an effort to save the skilled pass-rusher, he’s often subbed out in obvious run-situations. There won’t be many of those situations, however, as Kansas City averaged the sixth fewest run attempts this season. That means Ford will have ample opportunity to do what he does best.