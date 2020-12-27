Winning another football game seemed like a pipe dream for the 49ers in 2020.

In fact, it was probably better for them to lose out to improve their draft position. But sure enough, the players and coaches could care less about it in their dominant win over the Cardinals.

This win was like no other this season. It looked like the 49ers from last season, which was a refreshing sight to see.

Here are four takeaways from the 49ers' 20-12 Week 16 win against the Cardinals.

2020 shortcomings can fully be blamed on injuries

Lets not sugarcoat it. The 49ers completely dominated the Cardinals. They completely outclassed and outmatched them. It looked like the 49ers were their 2019 selves. Their win against the Cardinals proved that their 2020 shortcomings can fully be blamed on injuries. Yes, execution and some coaching decisions have hurt this team, but every fault by this team is due to the vast majority of their team sustaining injuries.

So long as they can get healthy, replicating their 2019 selves is easy. They had a game-managing quarterback who did not turn the ball over, an effective run game, and a suffocating defense. If the 49ers had a capable starting quarterback for every game, this team is likely in the playoffs now. 2021 will assuredly see the 49ers back into elite status when health should not be an issue to start the season. Fingers crossed on that one.

Fred Warner proves why he is All Pro worthy

Fred Warner was just named to his first ever Pro Bowl. The day after that announcement, I wrote about why Warner deserves to be named as an All Pro. He certainly added to his case to become one in their win against the Cardinals. As always, Warner was phenomenal. He showed once again why he is the best linebacker in coverage and his clutch playmaking ability on his pass breakup on fourth down late in the game.

Warner just continues to make plays in each and every game. His talent and ascension is undeniable and deserves to be recognized. Being named to the Pro Bowl is sweet, but it is NOT enough for him. This is guy is the BEST linebacker in football through 16 weeks of football. Even if he just gets second-team All Pro, so long as he gets the honor to support his massively impressive 2020 season.

Robert Saleh should be a top head coach candidate in the offseason

The main reason the 49ers have been alive for most of the season is due to the stellar coaching job by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Anyone who does not believe or cannot see the phenomenal work that Saleh has done this season is delusional. He has constantly needed to adjust with so many players in and out of the lineup. Not to mention he has maintained a level of consistency that has the defense ranked in the top 10. Saleh should be a top head coach candidate in the offseason.

It is practically a guarantee that he is gone at the end of the season. He once again proved why he deserves to be a head coach with the game on the line in the final moments against Arizona. Saleh just knows how to enter the minds of opposing offensive coaches as well as his own players. That is how he is always able to get the best out of them. Just look at how Ahkello Witherspoon has performed the last two weeks. He looks like one of the best corners in the game. Wherever Saleh goes, that team is truly getting a special coach.

C.J. Beathard should have started sooner

I am not going to say that C.J. Beathard is much better than Nick Mullens. When you are rolling out backup quarterbacks, winning a football game becomes significantly difficult regardless. But with Mullens proving to be a turnover machine, the 49ers should have pulled the plug on him at the very least against the Cowboys. Beathard should have started sooner.

The 49ers had nothing to lose against the Cowboys and had they started Beathard who only gave up the ball once against the Cardinals, they absolutely win that game. At least he gives the 49ers a new found hope for winning because with Mullens they knew he was just going to throw inaccurate passes or cause a turnover. Beathard was a third-round draft selection for the 49ers. They have to at least give him a shot and roll the dice with him. Too little too late at this point.