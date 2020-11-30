Four Takeaways From the 49ers' 23-20 Week 12 Win Against Rams

The bye week could not have come at a more perfect time for the 49ers.

This team desperately needed to rest and regroup to prepare themselves for their final playoff push. And boy, did they start off their push on the right foot with a win on the road against the surging Rams.

It wasn't the prettiest of wins given all of the turnovers, but there was some impressive execution out there by the 49ers.

Here are four takeaways from the 49ers' 23-20 Week 12 win against the Rams.

Richard Sherman has not lost a step

Richard Sherman has been missing in action since injuring his calf back in Week 1 against the Cardinals. The injury was concerning since it was the same leg which he tore his Achilles. When the 49ers announced Sherman would be active against the Rams, I believed it was best to bring him along slowly. Not only just to be cautious with his injury, but to ensure he still can perform at a high level.

Well the 49ers gave him his usual full workload and completely made a difference. Forget his interception, it is his intellect that elevates the defense. Nothing is going to surprise Sherman. He peeled off of his receiver to reel in that pick and would crash the line of scrimmage knowing it was a run. That is top-notch knowledge for the savvy veteran. Sherman has definitely not lost a step.

Jimmie Ward woke up

Was that the best game of Jimmie Ward's career? I think so. Ward was the epitome of a ballhawk. He registered two forced fumbles and only allowed three catches on eight pass attempts for 16 yards (h/t Akash Anavarathan). The guy could just not get enough of making plays and that is exactly what the 49ers wanted when they re-signed him to his lucrative deal.

Imagine had he been playing like this all season long. Then the 49ers' decision to trade away DeForest Buckner would not have been so bad. A major reason why Ward performed so superbly was because he played in the box a majority of the time. Ward is a versatile safety, but playing as a single-high safety is not his strongest trait. Playing around the line of scrimmage and in the box is where his aggressiveness can be fully utilized.

Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel bring the best out of Kyle Shanahan

Whenever Kyle Shanahan has been without his best offensive skill players, his play calling and game plan becomes out of character. You don't see the usual horizontal plays, creativeness, screens, and quick-release pass plays that you would if these players are out. Suddenly with Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel back, Shanahan calls a stellar game. The jet sweeps start getting called early and often with Samuel. Toss and stretch plays become successful with Mostert.

These two bring the best out of Shanahan. Just imagine if Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle were in the lineup. The only thing stopping Shanahan from calling great games is himself. Against the Rams, you did not see a play where he got too cute. Everything was consistent throughout the game. The 49ers would have blown the Rams out if they had a better quarterback.

49ers can play with anyone

Now that the 49ers are relatively healthy, and that may still be a stretch, they can play with anyone. They were well within striking distance against the Saints in Week 10 and were in control against the Rams for the majority of the game. The 49ers are capable of making a run to the playoffs, but a lot of it is going to ride on their improving health and Nick Mullens.

It took an almost perfect game from the 49ers against the Rams to defeat them and that might be the only way for them to continue to win. Mullens is going to need to just protect the football. So long as he can just do that, the 49ers will always have a chance. As long as the 49ers keep winning, then they can start looking ahead to Jimmy Garoppolo's return.