Gameday Live Blog Week 15: 49ers vs. Falcons

A potential trap game could be in the works today as the 11-2 San Francisco 49ers host the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons. It has been quite an abysmal season for the Falcons in the 2019. They have failed to manage any consistency to reel off some wins. However, that does not mean the 49ers should overlook them in any fashion. This is a game that could allow them to feel a little too comfortable, especially since the Falcons are a much lesser opponent than the last three the 49ers have faced.

Not to mention that the 49ers will miss a bunch of key players in today's matchup. The Falcons have a chance to play spoiler for the 49ers who are aiming for a first-round bye playoff berth. This is a game that the 49ers should be able to handle, but it could present itself to be a challenge with the injuries. Will the 49ers be able to seal this one?

We have you covered for today's afternoon game at Levi's Stadium with updates and analysis. Join the conversation and give us your thoughts while this game plays out.

49ers Inactives

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow), CB K'Waun Williams (concussion)

Falcons Inactives

DE Allen Bailey (not injury related), G James Carpenter (concussion), T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring)

1st Quarter

15:00 - The 49ers will start on defense. The defense will surely like to start off better than they did last week against New Orleans. The inexperienced defensive backs might be tested early by a Matt Ryan deep-ball.

12:09 - San Francisco's defense forces a punt, despite a holding call on third down. Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense will start their first drive on their own 20.

3:06 - Shanahan opts to leave the offense on the field, going for it on fourth-and-1 on the Atlanta 36. Garoppolo finds Kittle for the conversion (Déjà vu?).

0:26 - Kittle catches a pass and lunges for the first down, but is short by a yard. The 49ers will start the second quarter with a third-and-1 on the Atlanta 16 yard line. The game is still scoreless.

End of quarter

2nd Quarter

15:00 - Garoppolo powers for three yards to get the drive-extending first down.

13:39 - Kittle catches his fourth pass of the drive to put the 49ers on the two yard line.

12:55 - Mostert speeds through the middle for the game's first touchdown. This is his fourth-straight game with a rushing touchdown.

49ers 7, Falcons 0

End of quarter

