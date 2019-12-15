49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Gameday Live Blog Week 15: 49ers vs. Falcons

Maverick Pallack

A potential trap game could be in the works today as the 11-2 San Francisco 49ers host the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons. It has been quite an abysmal season for the Falcons in the 2019. They have failed to manage any consistency to reel off some wins. However, that does not mean the 49ers should overlook them in any fashion. This is a game that could allow them to feel a little too comfortable, especially since the Falcons are a much lesser opponent than the last three the 49ers have faced.

Not to mention that the 49ers will miss a bunch of key players in today's matchup. The Falcons have a chance to play spoiler for the 49ers who are aiming for a first-round bye playoff berth. This is a game that the 49ers should be able to handle, but it could present itself to be a challenge with the injuries. Will the 49ers be able to seal this one? 

We have you covered for today's afternoon game at Levi's Stadium with updates and analysis. Join the conversation and give us your thoughts while this game plays out. 

49ers Inactives

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow), CB K'Waun Williams (concussion)

Falcons Inactives

DE Allen Bailey (not injury related), G James Carpenter (concussion), T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring)

1st Quarter

15:00 - The 49ers will start on defense. The defense will surely like to start off better than they did last week against New Orleans. The inexperienced defensive backs might be tested early by a Matt Ryan deep-ball. 

12:09 - San Francisco's defense forces a punt, despite a holding call on third down. Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense will start their first drive on their own 20. 

3:06 - Shanahan opts to leave the offense on the field, going for it on fourth-and-1 on the Atlanta 36. Garoppolo finds Kittle for the conversion (Déjà vu?).

0:26 - Kittle catches a pass and lunges for the first down, but is short by a yard. The 49ers will start the second quarter with a third-and-1 on the Atlanta 16 yard line. The game is still scoreless. 

End of quarter

2nd Quarter

15:00 - Garoppolo powers for three yards to get the drive-extending first down. 

13:39 - Kittle catches his fourth pass of the drive to put the 49ers on the two yard line. 

12:55 - Mostert speeds through the middle for the game's first touchdown. This is his fourth-straight game with a rushing touchdown. 

49ers 7, Falcons 0

End of quarter

3rd Quarter

15:00 - 

End of quarter

4th Quarter

15:00 - 

End of quarter

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing 49ers Week 15 Matchup With Falcons Maven

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A potential trap game is on the San Francisco 49ers doorstep in week 15 when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Considering the high-level opponents the 49ers have faced in the last few weeks..

49ers-Falcons: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

After a two week stint on the east coast the San Francisco 49ers will return to Santa Clara on Sunday to host the Atlanta Falcons. Compared to the last three games for the 49ers..

Kendrick Bourne has Carved Himself a Role in the 49ers Offense

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It must’ve been a shock for some people watching the game on Sunday to see Bourne come in the clutch for not one, but two touchdowns. Well now there is clarity on why he was able to...

49ers Unproven Secondary Prepares For Equally Inexperienced Atlanta Receivers

Maverick Pallack

Injuries are a big part of every NFL team’s season, and San Francisco has dealt with plenty. In the 49ers’ first game since their last-second victory over the New Orleans Saints, they will need to overcome injuries to three of their five starting defensive backs.

3 Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Week 15 Against the Falcons

Matt Holder

The San Francisco 49ers square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. Below are the three keys to victory for the 49ers.

D.J. Jones Could Miss the Season With "Significant" Ankle Injury

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jones sustained the injury in the win against the New Orleans Saints on this past Sunday. If Jones does indeed get ruled out for the season, then it will be punch to the gut for the interior defensive line...

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Falcons

Maverick Pallack

After two straight weeks of playing a conference-leading team on the road, the San Francisco 49ers (11-2) will head back to Levi’s Stadium to host the Atlanta Falcons (4-9).A win on Sunday would not only put the 49ers back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, it would be..

Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Experience With the Atlanta Falcons

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A bit of nostalgia could be felt when San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped to the podium today at his press conference to talk about this Sunday's matchup with his former employer the Atlanta Falcons.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Transactions: TE Daniel Helm activated off practice squade, while Garrett Celek is placed on…

49ers Stock Report: Three Risers and Fallers From Week 14

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was a much needed win for the 49ers to get back into their first-round bye position in the NFC playoffs. This game had everything, except for defense. That is why the latest stock report for week 14...