49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Kyle Shanahan to Coach First Playoff Game Since Super Bowl LI Loss

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was one quarter away to becoming a Super Bowl champion three years ago with the Atlanta Falcons.

Well, we all know how that turned out. The New England Patriots would muster the greatest comeback in NFL history by winning Super Bowl LI 34-28 in overtime. What was supposed to be a light jog to the finish after leading by as many as 28-3, the Falcons blew the game with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan at the forefront.

The conservative play-calling that Shanahan reverted to in the second half of the game was one of the main causes for Atlanta losing the Super Bowl. 

Now he has a chance to make amends for his errant play-calling today when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. 

A game that has the 49ers has the favorites by a touchdown. It is only natural that is skewed towards their favor since they are one of the top teams in the league and are coming off a bye. Although the stages are different, this is a bit like Super Bowl LI for Shanahan.

Leading 28-3 automatically made the Falcons the favorite to win that game. And before the 49ers even take a snap in today's game, they are already the favorite to advance to the NFC title game. This is the perfect opportunity for Shanahan to wash away the narrative of him on the big stage.

Once again, the stages are different of course. But this is still a do-or-die game that the Shanahan's team has to win. They are coming off of a bye as the No. 1 seed and have the luxury of homefield advantage. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off an overtime win in New Orleans; having to prepare for the 49ers on a short week.

There is no leeway to give for the 49ers and Shanahan if they end up joining the Saints as another team that was upset by the Vikings. Minnesota is a great team and will be a handful for the 49ers. But the 49ers are the much greater team in terms of talent and coaching.

Losing this game will be an absolute failure given the season they have had in 2019.  It will also start to give credence that Shanahan can't get it done in the playoffs from a favorable position. 

The way he can avoid falling under that narrative is simple: Win the football game. 

There is no excuse for why he cannot get the job done in yet another favorable position. Of course, the lack of playoff experience could be used to alleviate some of the scrutiny if they were in fact to lose. But the 49ers have essentially been playing in playoff games since week 12. Even the players and coaches themselves have pointed out that they have felt like they have been playing playoff games already.

With all of the high stakes game they have played that have gone down to the wire, they practically have been playing playoff football. That excuse cannot suddenly be used in reverse. It certainly wasn't an excuse that was being used when Jim Harbaugh's 49ers went to their first playoff appearance in 2011.

That was a team that dominated all season long and finished with a 13-3 record without any playoff experience. Sound familiar? Only except that team had a rookie head coach who came out of college. Lack of playoff experience didn't hinder that team and the case can be made that the 2019 49ers are better than the 2011 one.

All of the pressure in the world is resting on Shanahan and his team's shoulders. Considering how they spent the month of December, feeling pressure is nothing new to them. In fact, they have welcomed it at this point since they have proven to succeed despite the heavy weight on them. 

Saturday should prove no different to them, for if it does, then the hurricane of criticism will fall upon Shanahan for once again losing a favorable playoff game.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Vikings Maven

Kicking off the round will be the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings. To gain better insight on the Vikings, I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions with Will Ragatz of Vikings Maven to preview Sunday nights matchup.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Will Ragatz

Three Ways the 49ers can Stop Dalvin Cook

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook presents a challenging task for the 49ers' defense when the two teams meet in the divisional playoff round on Saturday. However, there are three ways that the 49ers can stop Cook from having an impact game.

nicholasmcgee

by

brobear49

George Kittle's Breakout Season can be Immortalized in the Playoffs

There isn’t a non-quarterback in the NFL with as much “pick your poison” capability as San Francisco tight end George Kittle. With the divisional playoff game against the Vikings looming, Kittle has a chance to add onto his breakout season.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

What to Expect From Kwon Alexander's Return

Against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in the divisional playoff game, 49ers' Kwon Alexander will likely make his return to the field. Here is what you can expect from him after a couple months off.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

49ers Injury Report: Alexander set to Return; Ford Listed as Questionable

For the first time since the first quarter of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers will have most of their key players healthy. Jaquiski Tartt (rib fracture), Mike Person (neck) and Kwon Alexander are set to return to the field Saturday for the divisional playoff matchup with the Vikings.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

How the 49ers can Stop Vikings Prolific Duo of Thielen and Diggs

Heading into the divisional round, the San Francisco 49ers defense faces a very difficult challenge with the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are widely considered one of the best duos in the NFL.

Matt Holder

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against the Vikings

After what has been a dominant season for the red and gold, they will now get to test their mettle in do-or-die divisional playoff game. Find out what the three keys to victory are for the San Francisco 49ers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Vikings vs. 49ers: Game Preview and Prediction

Playoff football has officially commenced for the San Francisco 49ers as they renew their “Quest for Six” campaign.It all starts today when the 49ers take on the surging Minnesota Vikings in a divisional playoff showdown at Levi’s Stadium.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Points of Emphasis for the 49ers Against the Vikings

This Saturday will feature two rosters that top to bottom would probably rank in the top five of the league, which should make for a fun back and forth matchup. Here are a few points of emphasis for the 49ers to control the game.

Matt Holder

One Area of Weakness the 49ers can Exploit Against the Vikings

The Vikings are riding a roaring wave of momentum heading into Saturday's divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Despite the momentum, the 49ers can take advantage of one of their weaknesses.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF