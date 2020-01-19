Packets at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

The NFC Championship has finally arrived with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers set to battle it out to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami.

This will be a rematch from week 12 between these two teams in which the 49ers dominated the Packers. Now the Packers have a chance to get revenge with a win today. Will today will be similar to week 12? Or will the Packers finish on top this time?

We have you covered for today's NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium with live updates and analysis. Follow along and share your thoughts as the game plays out.

49ers Inactives

Packers Inactives

11 WR Ryan Grant

22 RB Dexter Williams

24 S Raven Greene

29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

45 FB Danny Vitale

70 T/G Alex Light

79 T John Leglue

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will open the game on offense. Striking first will be pivotal for them to keep the pressure on the Packers.

13:16 - Three-and-out for the 49ers who could not convert with one year to go on third down. Packers will look to make the 49ers pay from week 12.

8:00 - Garoppolo hits Deebo Samuel on a dime of a throw for a chunk play. 49ers will need to capitalize on this drive so that they keep their sense of comfort.

5:55 - 49ers strike blood first with a huge touchdown run from Raheem Mostert. A handoff out of the shotgun gets it done for Mostert who shot out like a cannon. This is where the 49ers want to be so that Aaron Rodgers is forced to throw.

Packers 0 49ers 7

2:16 - Down goes Rodgers! Nick Bosa with the solo sack to get the defense off of the field. So far, this defense has been stout against the Green Bay offense. Now the 49ers' offense is up to put their foot on the Packers' throat.

End of quarter

2nd Quarter

14:17 - Robbie Gould's kick is good as the 49ers add to their lead. They now have a two-score lead to put the pressure on the Packers to score.

Packers 0 49ers 10

12:44 - Strip Sack! Slot cornerback K'Waun Williams comes on the blitz to force a fumble on Rodgers. However, Green Bay recovered the fumble and will now punt out of their own end-zone. 49ers will start their drive at midfield again. If they get a touchdown here, then it will be insanely difficult for the Packers to come back.