Questionable Decision Making by Kyle Shanahan Cost 49ers Second Loss

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was cold, wet and early for the San Francisco 49ers in their battle against the red hot Baltimore Ravens. This was a game that drew much excitement and boy did these two teams not disappoint. The hype was more than lived up to, however the 49ers did not emerge from this game victorious. 

Questionable decision making by Kyle Shanahan cost the 49ers their second loss of the season.

It started with the head scratching clock management by Shanahan when the 49ers went into their two-minute drill on offense in the first half. The 49ers were driving the ball pretty well, despite an illegal block in the back penalty on Emmanuel Sanders that put them in early hole. That penalty is likely why Shanahan opted to drain the clock. Shanahan is known to be overly-cautious, which has benefited the team more times than not. 

However, in a game of this magnitude playing scared will not garner positive results and it showed in this loss. Following the penalty, Deebo Samuel reeled in a quick pass and took it for eight yards. He essentially got back the yards caused by the penalty. At that moment a timeout should have been called. 2nd-and-12 was more than manageable for the 49ers. Instead, Shanahan chose to drain the clock out of fear. 

The mismanagement forced the Niners to settle for a long 51-yard field goal attempt. A pressure filled attempt for Robbie Gould who barely made his return back from a quad injury. Oh yea... it was also raining too. Of course he was going to miss the kick. Mismanagement to not understand your own team's weakness, which is the kicker. 

As bad as the clock management was, the most egregious of errors that Shanahan had in the loss was the 4th-and-1 call in the fourth quarter with 6:28 left in the game.

Rather than trust handing the ball off to Raheem Mostert, who finished the game averaging 7.7 yards per carry, Shanahan dials up a shotgun pass play that gets batted down at the line of scrimmage. The decision to go for it on fourth down was not flawed, it was the play-calling of Shanahan that was. The failure to convert that down would seal the 49ers' fate as they would never see the ball again. 

There is no sugar coating it: this loss falls on Kyle Shanahan. 

Of course, some penalties and the fumble by Garoppolo were factors into the loss, but the weight of time mismanagement and the 4th-and-1 call The overall play and execution from these players was top-notch. They stepped up in a game where they had to travel to the east coast and have their body clocks tampered with. Not to mention the pouring rain that could easily have bothered the players. 

It hardly hindered them as they played to the best of their ability. Despite the loss, the 49ers have nothing to be ashamed of. Going into this game the Ravens had won seven consecutive games. There is a clear reason for that and it is the elite play of Lamar Jackson. It is just insanely stressful to key in on any one player. The amount of decoys Baltimore's offense uses is endless. 

If this game taught us anything it is that the San Francisco 49ers are truly a Super Bowl contending team. There is no denying that after 12 games played. The 49ers will now turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints next week. A win against them will make their loss against the Ravens irrelevant. Just the stakes alone against the Saints makes it a significantly more important game because of playoff seeding. That is a game that the 49ers can matchup better in and pick the pieces back up to get back on the winning side.

