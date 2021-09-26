September 26, 2021
49ers vs. Packers Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the 49ers' game against the Green Bay Packers.
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 home game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:39 The 49ers reportedly have benched rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, and will start Emmanuel Moseley and Josh Norman at corner. This decision might come as a surprise, because Lenoir has gotten so much positive press the first two weeks of the season, but it shouldn't be a surprise if you've seen the coaches' tape. 

Last week, the Eagles receivers burned Lenoir deep repeatedly. Only one long catch was completed against him -- the 91-yarder -- but others were available if the Eagles had a better quarterback.

A quarterback like the one the 49ers will face tonight -- Aaron Rodgers. He surely saw Lenoir give up those deep routes last week and most likely planned to attack him down the field in this game. Now, barring injury to Norman or Moseley, Rodgers won't get the chance.

Lenoir is a solid rookie cornerback who plays with tremendous confidence and aggressive -- he gets right in the wide receiver's face at the snap. He's afraid of no one, and carries himself like he's the best cornerback in the league. Like's Jason Verrett. But he's not Verrett, doesn't have his make-up speed. Which means, until Lenoir improves, he is a big-play waiting to happen for the other team.

The 49ers made the right decision.

3:54 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

1. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

2. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

3. Running back Elijah Mitchell.

4. Guard Aaron Banks.

This means that the active running backs are Trey Sermon, Kerryon Johnson, Trenton Cannon and Jacquez Patrick.

4:05 Packers cornerback Kevin King is out tonight with an illness.

