49ers vs. Colts Week 7 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:14 It's not raining hard outside -- it's a light drizzle. If this keeps up, the 49ers should win comfortably. But the harder and rains, the more of a toss up this game will be. The Colts' weakness on defense is their secondary. If it's pouring, the 49ers won't be able to throw downfield and attack that weakness. If it's drizzling, the 49ers will be able to throw downfield more easily.

One way or another, the 49ers have to find ways to get the ball to Deebo Samuel as much as possible. He's the entire offense. So if it's merely drizzling, throw it to him. If there's a torrential downpour, put him in the backfield and hand it to him. The 49ers absolutely cannot let the rain take Samuel out of the game. They have to manufacture easy touches for him -- call them layups. Because the harder it rains, the more both teams will have to run the ball. And the Colts running back, Jonathan Taylor, is better than the 49ers running back, Elijah Mitchell. So use Samuel in the running back rotation.

And get Brandon Aiyuk the freaking ball, too. The 49ers need to get someone other than Samuel involved in the offense, and George Kittle still is on I.R. So Aiyuk has to get targets.