SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this with information and analysis from the press box.

3:54 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels.

Offensive lineman Tom Compton.

3:56 Interesting that Beathard is inactive this week instead of Nick Mullens. Last week, the 49ers demoted Mullens to third string and promoted Beathard, who stunk during the second half against the Miami Dolphins. He's had more than enough opportunities to show something, and he can't show anything. Smart to promote Mullens back to second string. He'll give the 49ers a chance to win if Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured or benched againb.

3:58 Why is Pettis still on this roster? He's just taking up space in the locker room. The 49ers should cut him.

3:59 Tom Compton has been inactive for all six games this season. Jed York has to pay him $1.375 million this year and he might never play. Maybe that's one of the things York was thinking about when he bolted Levi's Stadium at halftime last week and drove the wrong way down a blocked-off street until police offers told him to turn around. Seems like York handed out lots of checks this offseason and has nothing to show for his investments. He must feel played. I almost feel bad for him. Almost.