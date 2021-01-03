49ers vs. Seahawks: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

11:40 This could be defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's final game with the 49ers. If that's the case, he most likely will take some of the 49ers' assistant coaches with him wherever he goes. Here's why Kyle Shanahan said about potentially losing a significant portion of his coaching staff in the coming weeks, courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department.

“I think there's definitely a respect level and everyone does it differently. It depends where you are. Before I thought about anything, I always went through [former Atlanta Falcons head coach] Dan Quinn and asked him what he was okay with. Plus, you're not free agents every year. I mean, there are contracts. I know there's rules with play calling and stuff like that that were implemented this year, but besides that, there's no decision or trades to be made. You'd like to respect people and I always don't want to hold people back who, it's very important to me that people, I didn’t want people to hold me back when I had a chance to improve my career, a chance to help my family out and go forward. That’s why, if you have someone who's getting a huge opportunity, that's something that me, [general manager] John [Lynch], I know [CEO] Jed [York], we always want to try to do what's best for the organization, but we also want to help people out. So, we'll look into anything, but I also know it's once you're a position coach, once you're a coordinator, there's not many moves going up. So, when it's not that case, you're never going to hurt the Niners just because someone's excited for a change of scenery.”

12:00 Here are the 49ers inactives: