SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Who Will be Nick Mullens' Go-to Target Against the Giants?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Every quarterback in the league has a favorite. That "go-to" target that they love to throw at over and over again.

Jimmy Garoppolo's go-to target is widely known to be Trent Taylor, despite George Kittle being the best receiving option.

When Nick Mullens takes the field for the 49ers against the Giants on Sunday, he will need a go-to target. Someone who he can rely and depend on when he needs a completion. Or just someone who he can throw to get him out of a pinch.

So who will be Mullens' go-to target?

My money is on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne is the best wide receiver the 49ers have right now until Brandon Aiyuk can prove otherwise with Deebo Samuel on the mend. He also is familiar with receiving the ball from Mullens from his stint in 2018. 

These two players definitely have some rapport together. It was even put on display when Mullens targeted Bourne for a couple of first down conversions in the third- and fourth-quarter.

In fact, Mullens' two completions to Bourne were easily the best throws of his day. 

Mullens is certainly going to keep looking for Bourne and if he sees a matchup he likes, he'll take a chance throwing to him. 

Now I know Dante Pettis has a track record of success with Mullens, but Bourne is clearly in an embedded role for the 49ers. He is also the more trustworthy and dependable wide receiver. 

Bourne even has a leg up over tight end Jordan Reed.

Reed had an outstanding game against the Jets in week 2, but Mullens didn't really look to utilize him like Garoppolo did before being subbed out. 

Running back Jerick McKinnon is the only other player who can become that go-to target for Mullens, but that may just be by design play-call or an emergency outlet.

With Bourne, there is familiarity and a sense of comfort. Plus, Bourne has always been known to be "Mr. Reliable" on crucial downs, so it is very likely that Mullens has him as his go-to target against the Giants.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants Odds and Predictions

Predicting whether the 49ers will cover the spread against the New York Giants.

Nick_Newman

49ers Promote Running Back JaMycal Hasty to Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers promoted undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster.

Grant Cohn

Five Reasons the 49ers Will Beat the Giants Despite all the Injuries

Here are five reasons the San Francisco 49ers will beat the New York Giants Week 2.

Grant Cohn

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Stock Down

Here's which San Francisco 49ers made their stocks go down during their 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

New York Giants Scouting Report for 49ers Fans

Here's an in-depth scouting report of the San Francisco 49ers upcoming opponent, the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

49ers Flashback Friday: Big Nick Mullens Energy

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens represents all of us, and he can beat the New York Giants this Sunday.

Crystal Scuor

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 3 against the New York Giants

The answer to these five questions will determine whether the 49ers beat the New York.

Jack Hammer

Will the 49ers Have a QB Controversy if Nick Mullens Performs Well?

Will there be a quarterback controversy on the 49ers in Nick Mullens plays well against the New York Giants?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Stock Up

Here's which San Francisco 49ers made their stocks go up during their 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Good Nick Mullens and Bad Nick Mullens

The best and worst plays 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens made Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn