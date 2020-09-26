Who Will be Nick Mullens' Go-to Target Against the Giants?

Every quarterback in the league has a favorite. That "go-to" target that they love to throw at over and over again.

Jimmy Garoppolo's go-to target is widely known to be Trent Taylor, despite George Kittle being the best receiving option.

When Nick Mullens takes the field for the 49ers against the Giants on Sunday, he will need a go-to target. Someone who he can rely and depend on when he needs a completion. Or just someone who he can throw to get him out of a pinch.

So who will be Mullens' go-to target?

My money is on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne is the best wide receiver the 49ers have right now until Brandon Aiyuk can prove otherwise with Deebo Samuel on the mend. He also is familiar with receiving the ball from Mullens from his stint in 2018.

These two players definitely have some rapport together. It was even put on display when Mullens targeted Bourne for a couple of first down conversions in the third- and fourth-quarter.

In fact, Mullens' two completions to Bourne were easily the best throws of his day.

Mullens is certainly going to keep looking for Bourne and if he sees a matchup he likes, he'll take a chance throwing to him.

Now I know Dante Pettis has a track record of success with Mullens, but Bourne is clearly in an embedded role for the 49ers. He is also the more trustworthy and dependable wide receiver.

Bourne even has a leg up over tight end Jordan Reed.

Reed had an outstanding game against the Jets in week 2, but Mullens didn't really look to utilize him like Garoppolo did before being subbed out.

Running back Jerick McKinnon is the only other player who can become that go-to target for Mullens, but that may just be by design play-call or an emergency outlet.

With Bourne, there is familiarity and a sense of comfort. Plus, Bourne has always been known to be "Mr. Reliable" on crucial downs, so it is very likely that Mullens has him as his go-to target against the Giants.