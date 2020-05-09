Three Games the 49ers Can't Overlook in 2020

On Thursday, the 2020 schedule was released for all 32 teams. The 49ers schedule is set to be the 4th hardest in the NFL with opposing teams posting a .527 winning percentage.

As expected, it is more difficult than last season mainly because they'll be competing against other first-place teams from the year prior. Plus, the 49ers will travel the third-most miles this season (25,507).

Here are three games in 2020 the 49ers can't overlook:

Week 1: vs Arizona Cardinals

After posting a transcendent 2019 campaign, the 49ers start the 2020 season against an NFC West opponent -- the Arizona Cardinals. After San Francisco punched their ticket to Super Bowl 54 last season, the expectations have greatly increased prior to the start of the season.

The NFC West is still likely to run through the 49ers, but Arizona did some significant retooling this offseason, adding All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. While the 49ers are favored in this contest, the Cardinals are an opponent to not take lightly this season.

Another aspect to monitor: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, rookies such as Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk may not get a prototypical training camp, so it could take them longer than expected to get settled in. Meaning the 49ers must be dialed in for Week 1.

Week 2: at New York Jets

The New York Jets don't exactly jump off the schedule as a true threat to the 49ers. However, playing the Jets Week 2 could cause the 49ers trouble if they let their guard down.

Factoring in travel and a 10:00 am start time during, earning a victory over the Sam-Darnold led Jets may not come as easy as it sounds. The Jets finished the 2019 season going 3-1 in their last four games, which included two against playoff teams.

Most expect the 49ers to pick up right where they left off in 2019, and rightfully so. But a Super Bowl hangover is a legitimate thing, and with Week 1 likely being a taxing matchup, the 49ers will need to make sure that doesn't follow them into the following week as they head to MetLife Stadium.

Week 7: at New England Patriots

The 49ers will take flight towards Foxborough, Massachusetts as the New England Patriots come off their Week 6 bye. On paper, the Patriots don't pose the same threat they once did, but Bill Belichick will still be the man calling the shots.

San Francisco matches up quite well against the Patriots. However, Gillette Stadium is one of the more hostile environments in the league.

Since 2000, Belichick is 15-5 coming off his bye week. He's one of the better coaches in NFL history for a reason and, despite not having the high-end talent he's had in year's past, this could be a troubling game for the 49ers with Belichick having two weeks to prepare.