49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 37-8 Primetime win vs. Packers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Back in the primetime spotlight, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium with a chance to rekindle their illustrious rivalry. It was also another showing for the 49ers to expose the "pretenders" narrative as nothing more than delusion. The 49ers not only exposed the narrative; they obliterated it. Green Bay was embarrassed in front of the entire nation on Sunday night with the 49ers winning 37-8.

The Packers were coming off of their bye week so they had plenty of time to rest and prepare. Clearly, it did not have any benefits with the 49ers completely smothering them. It was another fantastic win for the 49ers who showed us a lot about themselves. With that said, here are three things we learned from their 37-8 primetime win versus the Packers.

George Kittle is healthy

For the last two games, star tight end George Kittle had been missing in action with a knee and ankle injury. However, the extent of his injury was unknown until Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Kittle was nursing a broken bone in his ankle. The simple fact that Kittle was given the green light to play Sunday night felt reckless of the 49ers because it wasn't worth the risk. 

Well after seeing the performance he put on display with the entire nation watching, it is pretty clear that Kittle is healthy. At the very least, he is healthy enough to wear he can be close to full capacity. The run game looked to have a boost with him back in the starting lineup as his blocking is a major key for sustained success running the ball.

The same way that his availability is a major key for sustained success throwing the ball. Kittle reeled in six receptions for a season-high 129 yards and a touchdown. Any concern about his ankle really should be minimal at this point. Not only was his performance an indicator of such, but he did not appear to limp at any point in the game. The 49ers are surely happy to have Kittle active again.

Daniel Brunskill can play at left offensive tackle

The 49ers' defense got to Aaron Rodgers six times in Sunday night's matchup and were battering him for most of the game. However, he was not the only one as Jimmy Garoppolo was taking shot for a good portion of the game. The majority of the pressure that Garoppolo saw against the Packers come from Justin Skule's left tackle spot.

Skule is back as the starter with Joe Staley absent to recover a fractured finger. Skule performed brilliantly prior to Staley's return in week 10, but against the Packers he struggled immensely. He was allowing too much pressure and was killing drives with his penalties. That is why Kyle Shanahan decided to bench Skule and insert Daniel Brunskill at left tackle for the remainder of the game. 

It was a huge gamble because Brunskill hardly has any experience at left tackle. He takes all his reps at right tackle, so the mechanics he learned get flipped. Brunskill was put in a very tough spot, yet he was still able to step up and give Garoppolo a bit more time to deliver throws. As soon as Brunskill filled in, the passing game became effective. Going forward, the 49ers now know they can utilize Brunskill at left tackle when the need arises.

Fred Warner is a top linebacker in the league

When Kwon Alexander was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, the leadership on the defense would fall on Fred Warner. Production is not difficult to replace with Alexander since Dre Greenlaw has stepped in doing a tremendous job. It was the voice and energy that was the real loss to the defense. Warner has stepped up into that role and is becoming a top linebacker in the league.

It's difficult not to notice Warner on gameday, especially after the performance he put on against the Packers. If people were not aware of who Fred Warner is, I'm sure they are known to him now after the primetime beat down they put on Green Bay. Warner was all over the place Sunday night. What is starting to become noticeable is how improved he is against the run. His pass coverage was his strongest trait with his run defense lacking.

The last few weeks he has elevated his play. His speed when shuffling linear is top-tier and is a big reason why he can stuff the run so adequately. Warner does all of this so well and I haven't even mentioned how effective of a blitzer he is. His very first blitz of the game he causes a fumble on Aaron Rodgers that then turns into touchdown for the 49ers' offense. Warner is just a baller, plain and simple. It is plays like that strip-sack that have him as a top linebacker.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

George Kittle's Snaps Must be Limited against the Packers

nicholasmcgee
1 1

The return of star tight end George Kittle will be crucial for the San Francisco 49ers as they look to claim a vital win over the Green Bay Packers in the race for a first-round bye in the NFC playoff race.

3 Takeaways From the 49ers 37-8 win in Primetime vs. Packers

Maverick Pallack
0

If there was any knock on the 2019 San Francisco 49ers, it was their lack of a marquee win. Sunday Night Football brought just that.

Watch: Mike McGlinchey on George Kittle's Return

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey gives his thoughts on Kittle's impact being back in the starting lineup.

49ers' Pass Rush Dominates in Primetime With 37-8 win vs. Packers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The "pretenders' narrative that was given to the San Francisco 49ers continues to look delusional after every win.

49ers vs. Packers Week 12: Gameday Live Blog

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The most anticipated matchup of the week is about to kickoff between the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) and the Green Bay Packers (8-2).

49ers vs. Packers: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

The San Francisco 49ers have become must watch football for anyone who is a football fan. That is why the NFL decided to flex them into primetime on Sunday night football against the Green Bay Packers.

Robert Saleh Believes the Run Defense “Not as bad as it looks”

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 1

It’s difficult to gameplan against the 49ers' defense since they don’t really have an Achilles heel. That was until week nine when the Arizona Cardinals exploited

3 Matchups to Watch for the 49ers Against the Packers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

The Packers are one of the best teams in the league and are coming off of a bye to take on the 49ers. The amount of film watched is practically going to have them inside the head of the 49ers.

49ers Injury Report: Ford, Staley Ruled Out vs. Packers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday at his press conference that Dee Ford and Joe Staley will be missing in action on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

3 Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Week 12 vs. Packers

Matt Holder
1 0

The San Francisco 49ers square off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Below are the three keys to victory for the 49ers.