3 Thoughts From the 49ers 25-20 Loss to the Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) dropped a disappointing Sunday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1), exposing many weaknesses in the 25-20 loss.

San Francisco’s depth proved superior in its wins over the Jets and Giants, but the Eagles were up for the challenge.

Here are three thoughts from the loss:

Is there a way to fix the offensive line?

It doesn’t take a PFF subscription to say that the 49ers’ offensive line was terrible on Sunday.

Nick Mullens was under constant pressure and Jerick McKinnon was often hit before he could get going.

The best way to win with a backup quarterback is to establish the run and use the play action, especially in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

But due to ineffective offensive line play and a solid game plan by Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the 49ers never did that.

The Eagles stacked the box a few times and eliminated the great-in-space McKinnon from explosive runs.

Philadelphia allowed just 60 rushing yards to running backs on 17 attempts (3.53 yards per carry).

There’s no doubt the offensive line was bad. But by sticking to the run, they would at least be in their preferred element against defenders.

A good way to build confidence in a struggling offensive line is to let them push forward, not stand back. Shanahan needed to run the ball more.

It became evident, especially in the second half, that the 49ers were pass-happy.

Knowing they didn’t have to seal the edge against a McKinnon outside run, Philadelphia’s defensive ends were able to blow through/past the 49ers line, especially Mike McGlinchey.

Excluding the two C.J. Beathard drives, where they had to throw, the 49ers dropped back to pass 14 times in the second half, and ran just seven.

That ratio should be reversed.

Mobile quarterback kills 49ers again

The narratives circling this week that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was washed, a shell of his former self and should be benched for rookie Jalen Hurts, must’ve lit a fire.

It wasn’t a great day in the stat sheet, but Wentz proved he is still a playmaker and can extend drives in a variety of ways.

He ran for a touchdown, two first downs and had an eight-yard scramble to set up a fourth-and-1 conversion.

The Eagles made sure to exploit the 49ers’ read-option weakness on Sunday.

After Kwon Alexander was tricked twice by Daniel Jones last week, he and Dion Jordan bit hard on a Wentz read-option for an 11-yard touchdown.

Later in the game, with Hurts taking the snap, Jordan stuck with the quarterback as running back Miles Sanders took the handoff and converted an easy second-and-2.

The 49ers have yet to find a way to stop mobile quarterbacks or the read option. That’s not good. Especially since teams are taking advantage of the increased athleticism at the position and involving them in the run-game.

Kyler Murray has burned the 49ers three times now. Lamar Jackson rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers last season. The unleashed Russell Wilson is now more dangerous than ever. Patrick Mahomes needs no explanation.

The 49ers still play Wilson twice, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, New England’s Cam Newton (Covid-dependent) and have one more game against Murray.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh must figure out a plan, quickly.

Backups looked like benchwarmers

Credit to Philadelphia for taking advantage of the 49ers’ injuries. You can only skate by for so long on your backup quarterback, reserve defensive ends and fifth-string cornerback.

All three touchdowns came when the Eagles tested the 49ers’ depth.

Although Mullens is still a top-35 quarterback in the NFL, he sure didn’t look like it.

Last week’s star had a lot of pressure to live up to with the (unfair) franchise quarterback expectations he set by beating the now 0-4 Giants.

Mullens had just eight incompletions, but two were interceptions. One pick started in the red zone, the other ended in the end zone. That likely cost them 10 points in a five-point game.

In addition to the Mullens-truthers sliding back into the bush like Homer Simpson, a few other reserves thrust into the starting lineup looked overwhelmed.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson, who was starting for the injured Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon, was Mossed by *checks stat sheet* Travis Fulgham.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Sherman and Garoppolo will fix a lot of these problems when they return.

