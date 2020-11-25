49ers Activate Arik Armstead off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

In a sense, the 49ers got healthier over the bye week.

The 49ers activated Arik Armstead and Hroniss Grasu from the Reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday. That's good news.

Plus, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tevin Coleman all should return from injury and play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. So that’s seven players the 49ers potentially will get back. More good news.

But as players come back, more go on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The following players currently are on it: Brandon Aiyuk, Daniel Helm, D.J. Jones, Javon Kinlaw, Joe Walker, Trent Williams and Jordan Willis. That’s one starting wide receiver, two starting defensive tackles and the starting left tackle. Seven players in all. Not good news.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he hopes some of the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will play against the Rams, but doesn’t necessarily expect any of them to return by then.

Yikes.

“I’m really hoping we’ll get Deebo and Raheem back and Jeff Wilson and Sherm this week,” Shanahan said, “but they haven’t played in a while, so we have to be smart with them. The guys who have been playing, they’ve got a lot of rest this past week so hopefully their bodies are fresher. But we do have a different issue this week with seven players being down the Covid list, so we have to be smart. We’ll see if we have a chance to get them back at the end of the week, but we’re not guaranteed of that. So we have to be smart with the practice squad guys that we use today for practice squad and for normal reps because if those guys don’t come back, those guys are going to be the guys playing in the game.”

Double yikes.